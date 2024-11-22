Owning a smartphone — which most likely has social media apps installed — has become the norm for millions of people, including kids and teens. As such, parents and guardians may be concerned about their children using social media, which provides a way to create an online persona and communicate with users worldwide.

However, according to Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw, clinical child psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista, smartphone use is not innately bad or good for young people. There are both risks and benefits.

The devices can be distracting, and some schools have voted to ban cellphone usage during school hours. Additionally, young people are also susceptible to violent or sexual content and cyberbullying on social media, leading Dr. Bradshaw to advise parents and guardians to monitor their children’s smartphone use and watch for these risks.

On the other hand, social media can be beneficial for young people — particularly LGBTIAQ+ youth and others who feel isolated, “othered” or left out — by helping them find a place of belonging.

Dr. Bradshaw says there are signs parents should watch for that indicate problematic effects of smartphone use among youth, which can lead to depression and anxiety in youth. Parents and guardians should consult with their child’s pediatrician to find treatment options, which can include individual or family therapy and medication.

Sharp Mesa Vista’s Child and Adolescent Program offers various services, such as inpatient and outpatient treatment, for youth. The program’s licensed and compassionate experts — including child psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, recreation therapists and social workers — help young people find relief from their symptoms and work toward achieving the best outcome.

Watch the video above to learn more about kids and social media use — and what parents can do if concerned about their children’s use of social media and how it may be affecting them.