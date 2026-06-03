Esteban Gonzalez is a Clinical Trials Specialist at the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center.

Through his background in psychology and counseling, Esteban developed a strong foundation in understanding human behavior and supporting people through complex challenges. This led him to research and clinical trials, where he applies that same passion in a more structured, evidence-based setting — contributing to advancements in care while keeping patient well-being at the center of his work.

Esteban believes research provides a meaningful opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives. He values the opportunity to connect with the community, provide education about the research Sharp conducts and help reduce the stigma surrounding clinical trials and research participation.

When he’s not working with patients, Esteban enjoys spending time with family and loved ones and is always looking for new adventures to share together.