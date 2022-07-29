Apple and walnut chicken salad (recipe)

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?
Classic chicken salad, made solely of chicken and mayo, is now a thing of the past. Today’s chicken salad is healthier, tastier and filled with creativity and imagination. This version includes fruit, veggies and hearty walnuts, adding benefits such as fiber, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.
“There are tips to prepare chicken salad in a healthy way,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “Using protein-rich yogurt and adding nutrient-packed produce can not only build on the flavor, but it can also contribute to your daily intake of fruits and vegetables. You can also experiment with spices, such as curry powder or Italian seasoning, to bring your chicken salad to the next level.”
For a sweeter chicken salad, choose a Gala or Fuji apple. For a tangier dish, choose a Granny Smith.
1/4 cup fat-free, plain yogurt
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, dried thyme or dried basil
2 cups skinless chicken breast, shredded
3 tablespoons unsalted walnuts, chopped
1/2 cup seedless grapes, halved
1 red (sweeter) or green (more tart) apple, finely chopped
4 cups raw coleslaw mix, divided
In a large bowl, use a fork to combine the yogurt, mayonnaise and dried herbs.
Add the chicken, walnuts, apples and grapes. Stir to thoroughly combine.
On each salad plate, place 1 cup of coleslaw mix. Spoon a quarter of the chicken salad mix on top.
Recipe adapted from the American Heart Association.
