Apple and walnut chicken salad (recipe)

Classic chicken salad, made solely of chicken and mayo, is now a thing of the past. Today’s chicken salad is healthier, tastier and filled with creativity and imagination. This version includes fruit, veggies and hearty walnuts, adding benefits such as fiber, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

“There are tips to prepare chicken salad in a healthy way,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “Using protein-rich yogurt and adding nutrient-packed produce can not only build on the flavor, but it can also contribute to your daily intake of fruits and vegetables. You can also experiment with spices, such as curry powder or Italian seasoning, to bring your chicken salad to the next level.”

Apple and Walnut Chicken Salad

For a sweeter chicken salad, choose a Gala or Fuji apple. For a tangier dish, choose a Granny Smith.