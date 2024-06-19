In 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday, marking the historic date in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans were declared free with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Yet celebrations of Juneteenth have been beloved gatherings to honor freedom and progress long before the holiday gained its place on the official calendar.

One of the biggest elements of Juneteenth celebrations is, of course, the food — marrying the joy of independence with the historic significance of Southern fare. This cherry cobbler recipe has the South at its core yet is quicker to make — and lower in sugar — than traditional versions.

“Classic cobbler can be high in sugar,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and the program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “Swapping sugar for stevia is an easy way to lighten it up. Keep in mind that stevia is much sweeter than table sugar, so 1 cup of sugar to 2 tablespoons of granulated stevia is a good rule of thumb.”