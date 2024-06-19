Seeing clearly after successful brain tumor treatment
In 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday, marking the historic date in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans were declared free with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Yet celebrations of Juneteenth have been beloved gatherings to honor freedom and progress long before the holiday gained its place on the official calendar.
One of the biggest elements of Juneteenth celebrations is, of course, the food — marrying the joy of independence with the historic significance of Southern fare. This cherry cobbler recipe has the South at its core yet is quicker to make — and lower in sugar — than traditional versions.
“Classic cobbler can be high in sugar,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and the program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “Swapping sugar for stevia is an easy way to lighten it up. Keep in mind that stevia is much sweeter than table sugar, so 1 cup of sugar to 2 tablespoons of granulated stevia is a good rule of thumb.”
4 cups fresh or frozen pitted cherries
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 1/2 tablespoons granulated stevia
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
1 large egg
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat an 8-inch, square baking pan or dish with cooking spray. Spread cherries in the prepared pan and sprinkle with lemon juice.
Combine the stevia, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour and egg in a medium bowl; stir until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the cherries.
Drizzle butter over the topping. Bake until browned and bubbly, 35 to 45 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
This recipe was adapted from EatingWell.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
