Sriracha buffalo cauliflower bites (recipe)

Sports and wings go hand-in-hand, but the popular snack food is often high in calories, fat and sodium. To offer a healthier option, many restaurants are now offering a cauliflower variety, which is easier on the waistline and full of fiber and nutrients.

"The buffalo cauliflower food trend is such a win-win," says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. "You get that same sports-forward experience without the added fat and calories. And making it at home is a great way to control the heat or experiment with the many amazing hot sauces out there.”