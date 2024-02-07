Sriracha buffalo cauliflower bites (recipe)

5 tips for managing blood pressure at home
Sports and wings go hand-in-hand, but the popular snack food is often high in calories, fat and sodium. To offer a healthier option, many restaurants are now offering a cauliflower variety, which is easier on the waistline and full of fiber and nutrients.
"The buffalo cauliflower food trend is such a win-win," says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. "You get that same sports-forward experience without the added fat and calories. And making it at home is a great way to control the heat or experiment with the many amazing hot sauces out there.”
8 cups 1 1/2-inch cauliflower florets
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons hot sauce
1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a large-rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Toss cauliflower, oil and salt in a large bowl. Spread the mixture on the prepared baking sheet and set aside the bowl. Roast the cauliflower until it's starting to soften and brown on the bottom, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine hot sauce, Sriracha to taste, butter and lemon juice in the large bowl. Add the roasted cauliflower and toss it to coat. Return the cauliflower to the baking sheet and continue roasting until hot, about 5 minutes more.
Recipe courtesy of EatingWell.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
