For years, the author Judy Blume has helped millions of preteen girls survive puberty. From changes in their bodies to mood swings, Blume addressed those awkward years in a language her readers understood.

Now, however, some girls are experiencing early puberty well before their preteen and teen years. And a recent study has found that one cause may be chemicals in products such as soaps, detergents and lotions.

What is puberty?

Puberty is when children begin to grow into young adults. Triggered by a surge of hormones, several physical and emotional changes take place over time, enabling young people to become capable of reproduction once fully matured.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, stages of puberty for most girls include:

Breast budding starts around age ten, with some experiencing growth as early as age 8 and others not until they’re 13.

Pubic and underarm hair begins to grow.

The peak growth period — in height, weight and muscle mass — occurs about one year after puberty begins.

Menstruation starts about 18 months to two years after the onset of puberty, usually just before age 13.

“Girls tend to start puberty around the same age as their mothers and female siblings, but recently, we’re seeing girls experiencing signs of puberty earlier,” says Dr. Michelle Vanstone, a pediatric endocrinologist affiliated with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It’s essential that parents talk with their daughter’s doctor if she begins puberty before age 8 or doesn’t show signs of puberty before age 13.”

What is early puberty?

Early puberty, also known as precocious puberty, is the onset of the stages of puberty before a child turns 8. Researchers have found that precocious puberty is increasingly affecting girls worldwide, causing a variety of physical and psychological concerns.

Early puberty can lead to social problems, including being bullied or feeling embarrassed by their physical changes, as well as emotional issues. One study found that girls who mature early are at increased risk of depression, substance use and early sexual behavior.

There are physical health risks of precocious puberty, too. These include metabolic disorders, such as prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes; high cholesterol; high blood pressure; obesity; and increased risk of some cancers, such as breast and endometrial cancers.

How can chemicals affect the onset of puberty?

Last year, National Institutes of Health researchers studied compounds that may mimic, block or interfere with the body’s hormones. Called endocrine-disrupting chemicals, some of these compounds may stimulate receptors in neurons in the brain and front lobe of the pituitary gland, which controls the production of hormones.

The compounds’ ability to stimulate the receptors could release hormones that trigger puberty.

One compound, musk ambrette, is a fragrance molecule found in soaps, detergents, lotions and other products.

Other endocrine-disrupting chemicals, called xenoestrogens, mimic the body’s hormones and can cause similar physical and emotional changes as puberty. Xenoestrogens can be in plastics, pesticides, cleaning products, water systems, preservatives and pharmaceuticals.

Further research on certain compounds’ effect on hormone release is necessary, Dr. Vanstone says. However, she notes that there are other causes of precocious puberty, such as tumors, radiation, genetic disorders, being overweight or obese, and a family history of early puberty. What’s more, many processed foods in the typical childhood diet contain high amounts of sugar and preservatives, which are also suspected to influence puberty.

“Your child’s pediatrician can counsel you and your child on what to expect before and when puberty begins,” Dr. Vanstone says. “The most important thing is to talk with their pediatrician about any concerns related to your child’s growth and development.”

Puberty is natural and should not be feared, Dr. Vanstone reminds her patients and their parents. “It’s nature’s way of ensuring children grow and mature,” she says.

