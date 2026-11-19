A loved one was in the intensive care unit, receiving medical support to help them breathe and keep their heart functioning. But when a family member asked Dr. Nicki Rao whether their loved one was on life support, she realized something important: A gap existed between what health care professionals understood and what patients and families knew about their care.

For Rao, a palliative care doctor affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, moments like these are a reminder that medical information isn't always easy to understand, especially during a stressful or emotional time. And with more people turning to social media for health advice, she saw an opportunity to bridge that gap.

"Our patients and their families are on social media, and if we truly want to make an impact, we should meet them where they're at," Rao says.

Making health information easier to understand

Earlier this year, Rao began creating short videos to explain medical topics in a way that patients and families could easily understand. Her social media platform has since grown to more than 10,000 followers.

Much of her content focuses on palliative care and hospice care, two areas of medicine she says are often misunderstood.

"When I first started my job in palliative care, it was so clear that nobody really knew what we did," she says. "Everyone thought we were hospice or something else — or they just didn't know."

Palliative care is specialized care for people living with serious illnesses. It focuses on relieving symptoms, managing pain and improving quality of life. Patients can receive palliative care at any stage of an illness, including while undergoing treatment.

Hospice care, on the other hand, focuses on comfort and quality of life for people nearing the end of life.

Rao says one of the biggest misconceptions she encounters is that palliative care is only for people who are dying. In reality, involving a palliative care team earlier can help patients and their families navigate difficult symptoms and treatment decisions.

"I don't want the first time that people hear about palliative care to be in the hospital when their loved one is having a really serious situation," she says.

By sharing this information online, she hopes people will feel more comfortable asking about the care and support available to them.

When health advice sounds too good to be true

From unproven treatments to misleading wellness claims, health misinformation can spread quickly on social media, sometimes reaching thousands of people before its accuracy is questioned. "You can go viral just by being confident online, and confidence doesn't actually mean that you're accurate," Rao says.

One reason misinformation can be so convincing, she explains, is that people often feel personally connected to the individuals they follow. Seeing someone's daily life and hearing their experiences can create a sense of familiarity and trust. But when it comes to medical decisions, that connection shouldn't replace evidence-based guidance.

Rao encourages people to be especially cautious when someone is promoting a product or treatment for financial gain. "The moment someone starts selling you something as a treatment, you want to ask, 'Are they getting something from this?'" she says.

Before following online health advice, consider a few questions:

Who's sharing the information? Look for qualified health care professionals with relevant training and experience.

Does evidence support the advice? Be cautious of miracle cures, dramatic promises or claims that contradict established medical guidance.

Is someone trying to sell you something? Consider whether the person promoting a treatment could benefit financially.

Have you talked with your doctor? Before starting a new treatment or stopping an existing one, discuss what you've learned with your health care team.

Starting conversations beyond the screen

Although Rao's videos are often less than a minute long, she hopes they can lead to more meaningful conversations between patients and their providers. Her audience now includes health care professionals, some of whom she hopes will consider introducing palliative care earlier in a patient's treatment.

She also recognizes social media’s limitations. A short video can't address every person's medical history or replace individualized medical advice.

Instead, her goal is to give people a starting point — whether that's understanding a medical term, learning about available services or feeling more confident asking questions during an appointment.

"I think people are often looking for validation, and that's OK; that's part of being human," Rao says. "But I think we should also be a bit more open to learning."

For anyone scrolling through health advice online, her message is simple: Stay curious, ask questions and take time to check the source. The right information may not fit into a 60-second video, but it can be the beginning of a better conversation about your health.

Learn more about Sharp HospiceCare; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.