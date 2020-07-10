Smoothies are the quickest and easiest way to sneak veggies into your diet. Greens such as kale and spinach boost a smoothie’s nutritional content, while ingredients like almond milk and sweet fruits hide their bitter taste.

This carrot cake smoothie recipe is a favorite of Lauren DeWolf, MS, RD, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management. She likes to shake up the recipe below by adding some fresh ginger for an extra kick.

“You rarely think of carrots when you think of smoothies,” DeWolf says. “This recipe is a great way to diversify your veggie diet. Choosing smoothies that use veggies in an array of colors ensures you get a multitude of phytonutrients, which support health and help prevent against disease.”