Smoothies are the quickest and easiest way to sneak veggies into your diet. Greens such as kale and spinach boost a smoothie’s nutritional content, while ingredients like almond milk and sweet fruits hide their bitter taste.
This carrot cake smoothie recipe is a favorite of Lauren DeWolf, MS, RD, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management. She likes to shake up the recipe below by adding some fresh ginger for an extra kick.
“You rarely think of carrots when you think of smoothies,” DeWolf says. “This recipe is a great way to diversify your veggie diet. Choosing smoothies that use veggies in an array of colors ensures you get a multitude of phytonutrients, which support health and help prevent against disease.”
1 large raw carrot, sliced (or shredded, if you don’t have a high-powered blender)
1 ripe or frozen banana
1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks
3/4 cup light coconut milk (or milk of your choice)
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup gluten-free oats
1 tablespoon almond butter (or nut butter of your choice)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, chopped (optional)
Pinch of nutmeg
In a large, high-powered blender, add all ingredients. Blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes, or until all ingredients are smooth and well-combined. If necessary, add more milk to thin the smoothie.
