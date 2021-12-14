Colorful winter salad (recipe)

By The Health News Team | December 14, 2021
Salad with greens and berries

Adding fruit to a salad not only adds a rainbow of color — it also lets you explore the flavors of the season.

“Fruit is a quick and easy way to bring a salad from mediocre to marvelous,” says Erin Peisach, RDN, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “Pairing fruit with greens is a beautiful way to get the health benefits that fresh produce offers.”

This salad recipe features seasonal apples and sweet vinaigrette with a Dijon zing. It’s the perfect lead to a hearty meal, or if served with a protein, it can be the meal itself.

Colorful Winter Salad

Swap out fruit and berry choices with other favorites, such as sliced peaches, pomegranate seeds or mango.

Colorful winter salad (recipe)

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
20 minutes
Servings:
6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons fat-free plain Greek yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon sugar-free strawberry preserves

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

  • 3 cups fresh baby spinach

  • 3 cups romaine lettuce, torn

  • 1 small cooking apple, such as Braeburn or Gala, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue, feta or goat cheese (chèvre)

  • 3/4 cup fresh berries, such as raspberries and blackberries

  • 1/2 cup green grapes, halved

  • 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

Directions

1

Step 1: Make the Vinaigrette

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, yogurt, preserves, oil, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper

2

Step 2: Mix the Salad and Serve

In an extra-large serving bowl, combine spinach, romaine, apple, cheese, berries, grapes and walnuts. Drizzle with half of the vinaigrette; toss to coat. Serve the remaining vinaigrette on the side.
undefined

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 90; Fat = 5.3 gram; Sugar = 4.7 grams

This recipe was adapted from EatingWell.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Erin Peisach

Erin Peisach

Contributor

Erin Peisach, RDN, is a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up