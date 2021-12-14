Adding fruit to a salad not only adds a rainbow of color — it also lets you explore the flavors of the season.

“Fruit is a quick and easy way to bring a salad from mediocre to marvelous,” says Erin Peisach, RDN, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “Pairing fruit with greens is a beautiful way to get the health benefits that fresh produce offers.”

This salad recipe features seasonal apples and sweet vinaigrette with a Dijon zing. It’s the perfect lead to a hearty meal, or if served with a protein, it can be the meal itself.

Colorful Winter Salad

Swap out fruit and berry choices with other favorites, such as sliced peaches, pomegranate seeds or mango.