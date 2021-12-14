Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?
Adding fruit to a salad not only adds a rainbow of color — it also lets you explore the flavors of the season.
“Fruit is a quick and easy way to bring a salad from mediocre to marvelous,” says Erin Peisach, RDN, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “Pairing fruit with greens is a beautiful way to get the health benefits that fresh produce offers.”
This salad recipe features seasonal apples and sweet vinaigrette with a Dijon zing. It’s the perfect lead to a hearty meal, or if served with a protein, it can be the meal itself.
Swap out fruit and berry choices with other favorites, such as sliced peaches, pomegranate seeds or mango.
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons fat-free plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon sugar-free strawberry preserves
1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups fresh baby spinach
3 cups romaine lettuce, torn
1 small cooking apple, such as Braeburn or Gala, thinly sliced
1/2 cup crumbled blue, feta or goat cheese (chèvre)
3/4 cup fresh berries, such as raspberries and blackberries
1/2 cup green grapes, halved
1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, yogurt, preserves, oil, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper
In an extra-large serving bowl, combine spinach, romaine, apple, cheese, berries, grapes and walnuts. Drizzle with half of the vinaigrette; toss to coat. Serve the remaining vinaigrette on the side.
This recipe was adapted from EatingWell.
