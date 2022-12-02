Cornbread tamale pie (recipe)

One-dish casseroles are both easy to make and perfect for cool winter weather. This twist on classic tamales can be served as a holiday — or easy weekday — main dish.

The original recipe, featured in the infamous The Joy of Cooking cookbook, called for ground beef, which is high in saturated fat and is linked to some chronic health conditions. Dr. Cherie Chu, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, replaced the beef with a lighter option — ground turkey — yet she encourages experimenting with other protein options.

“In our household, we gradually made the change from eating meat to cooking mostly plant-based meals,” she says. “This recipe grew with us. As we started our transition, we replaced beef with chicken or turkey. And eventually, moved to tofu and beans, or even plant-based meat alternatives.”

Cornbread Tamale Pie

Up the nutritional value by adding your favorite vegetables, such as peas, green beans or carrots, to the sauté step.