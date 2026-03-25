Many doctors start appointments by opening the patient’s chart. Dr. Rolf Ehlers opens with something else entirely.

“What can we help you with today?” is often the first question he asks. But he doesn’t stop there.

Before long, he’s asking his patients about their work, their life, what brings them joy. It’s not about protocol or checking things off a list — it’s because he believes that to truly treat a person, you have to know them.

“I’ll often ask what kind of work they do, so I can relate to them in a way that makes sense to them,” says Dr. Ehlers, an internal medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group. “A plumber will understand the valves of the heart. A chemist understands the body’s chemical makeup. By doing this, they begin to know that you care for them.”

For more than 30 years, Dr. Ehlers has quietly shown up like this for his patients — connecting with them as people, making sure they feel seen, and getting them the care they need.

It’s a simple philosophy, and yet it has left an impression on thousands of patients.

“One of the world’s blessings”

Craig Jackson has been a patient of Dr. Ehlers for 33 years.

“He has been responsible for the quality of life that I have enjoyed under his care, and I am indebted to him for both still being alive and enjoying my life,” says Craig. “His care and sense of humor have made my visits more like a chat with a friend than a visit to my doctor.”

Another patient, who has been with Dr. Ehlers for 20 years, says he feels Dr. Ehlers truly knows him. “His knowledge, experience and familiarity with me is priceless, and I am very fortunate.”

“He is one of the world’s blessings,” says another.

They’re far from the only ones who feel this way. In fact, people have taken time to put their appreciation into words for Dr. Ehlers and made a donation in his honor through Sharp HealthCare’s Guardian Angel program more than 800 times.

"I may be the conductor, but I don’t make the music”

When Dr. Ehlers reflects on these recognitions, it’s just a few moments before he deflects the attention, saying it humbles him that anyone goes out of their way to recognize him.

“I appreciate they’re doing it because often patients will say it’s because I did something beyond what they expected,” Dr. Ehlers says. “But I don’t view those accolades as only mine.”

Dr. Ehlers credits the team he works with. “I may be the conductor, but I don’t make the music,” he continues. “There's no orchestra without strings or piano — it wouldn't work. We would all just be playing one tune.”

It’s a reminder of something grateful patients often express: Great care is never just because of one person. It’s doctors who check in on a personal level — and the specialists they trust, the nurses who support them, the therapists who provide follow-up care, the team members who keep the office running.

It’s every person who makes a patient feel seen and understood. When you honor a Guardian Angel, you honor them all.

Say “thank you” to your Guardian Angel

The Guardian Angel program was created to give grateful patients and family members a way to express their appreciation while supporting Sharp HealthCare.

While you can honor a Guardian Angel any time of the year, doctors recognized by National Doctors' Day — Monday, March 30 — will receive a personalized Doctors’ Day card and commemorative lapel pin.

Learn more about honoring your doctor with a Guardian Angel recognition.