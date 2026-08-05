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Rolf Ehlers, MD

5.0

141 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035

8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781

FocusHealth Point Loma

858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035

2790 Truxtun Road
Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92106-6135

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions

    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

  2. FocusHealth Point Loma

    2790 Truxtun Road
    Ste 100
    San Diego, CA 92106-6135
    Get directions

    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

Care schedule

FocusHealth Point Loma

2790 Truxtun Road

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Rolf Ehlers, MD

I stress preventive care, including routine check-ups. I help patients with weight management and treat physically disabled individuals and Alzheimer's patients and their family members.

Age: 72
In practice since: 1985
Gender: Male
Languages: German

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Case Western Reserve University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1205939832

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rolf Ehlers, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

141 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 19, 2026

5.0

Excellent thank you

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Exercise and eat well, so there was really no discussion. However, I did discuss that I would like to change eating habits to see if I can lower cholesterol naturally. And he was in agreement.

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Debbie [PA] is outstanding, feel better just talking with her.

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

5.0

Debbie [PA] is an amazing caregiver. She goes the extra mile to listen, research, confer, and propose treatment. I am always impressed by the degree to which she goes to make me feel heard and participate in my care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.