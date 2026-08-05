Doctor honored with over 800 Guardian Angel recognitions
The Guardian Angel program exists for moments like this — when a simple thank you isn't enough. Meet a doctor who has inspired hundreds to give in his honor.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781
Get directions
858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035
FocusHealth Point Loma
2790 Truxtun Road
Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92106-6135
Get directions
858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035
FocusHealth Point Loma
2790 Truxtun Road
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I stress preventive care, including routine check-ups. I help patients with weight management and treat physically disabled individuals and Alzheimer's patients and their family members.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1205939832
Rolf Ehlers, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
5.0
141 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
May 19, 2026
5.0
Excellent thank you
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Exercise and eat well, so there was really no discussion. However, I did discuss that I would like to change eating habits to see if I can lower cholesterol naturally. And he was in agreement.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Debbie [PA] is outstanding, feel better just talking with her.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Debbie [PA] is an amazing caregiver. She goes the extra mile to listen, research, confer, and propose treatment. I am always impressed by the degree to which she goes to make me feel heard and participate in my care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rolf Ehlers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rolf Ehlers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Rolf Ehlers, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.