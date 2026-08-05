About Rolf Ehlers, MD

I stress preventive care, including routine check-ups. I help patients with weight management and treat physically disabled individuals and Alzheimer's patients and their family members.

Age: 72

In practice since: 1985

Gender: Male

Languages: German

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.