Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Internal Medical Associates8765 Aero Dr
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123
San Diego Internal Medicine Associates2790 Truxtun Rd
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92106
Care schedule
San Diego Internal Medical Associates8765 Aero Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
San Diego Internal Medicine Associates2790 Truxtun Rd
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Rolf Ehlers, MD
I stress preventive care, including routine check-ups. I help patients with weight management and treat physically disabled individuals and Alzheimer's patients and their family members.
Age:69
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English, German
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Case Western Reserve University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1205939832
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Rolf Ehlers, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
221 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I have always had a good appointments
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Had a list of issues and all addressed during the visit - thank you.
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
5.0
Not connected to My Health. Didn't get a phone call either,
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 500 recognitions
Rolf Ehlers, MD, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rolf Ehlers, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
