Your holiday dinner table doesn't need to be packed with unhealthy foods. This soup recipe — courtesy of Dr. Angie Neison, a board-certified family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group — is flavorful, nutrient-dense, and filled with fiber, iron and phytochemicals.
This family-friendly soup recipe is healthy, delicious and easy to make.
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large shallots, chopped
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained
4 cups low-sodium chicken stock or vegetable broth
1 bunch organic kale, chopped
1 bunch organic spinach, chopped
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Low-fat (2%) Greek yogurt, to serve (optional)
In a large saucepan over medium, heat olive oil. Add shallots and garlic. Cook, stirring often, just until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in turmeric, salt, pepper, nutmeg and allspice. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add cannellini beans and stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes.
Add kale, spinach and cilantro to the saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 10 minutes. Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender or use an immersion blender. Secure lid on blender. Remove centerpiece of lid to allow steam to escape, and place a clean kitchen towel over the opening. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.
As an optional garnish, add a dollop of Greek yogurt and a cilantro leaf.
For more of Dr. Neison’s recipes, visit her Instagram page.
