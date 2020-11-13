Greens and beans soup (recipe)

Spinach, Kale and Green Bean Soup

Your holiday dinner table doesn't need to be packed with unhealthy foods. This soup recipe — courtesy of Dr. Angie Neison, a board-certified family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group — is flavorful, nutrient-dense, and filled with fiber, iron and phytochemicals.

Greens and Beans Soup

This family-friendly soup recipe is healthy, delicious and easy to make.

Prep time:
25 minutes
Total time:
25 minutes
Servings:
2 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 large shallots, chopped

  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained

  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken stock or vegetable broth

  • 1 bunch organic kale, chopped

  • 1 bunch organic spinach, chopped

  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

  • Low-fat (2%) Greek yogurt, to serve (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1: Mix and Simmer

In a large saucepan over medium, heat olive oil. Add shallots and garlic. Cook, stirring often, just until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in turmeric, salt, pepper, nutmeg and allspice. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add cannellini beans and stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes.

2

Step 2: Blend and Season

Add kale, spinach and cilantro to the saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 10 minutes. Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender or use an immersion blender. Secure lid on blender. Remove centerpiece of lid to allow steam to escape, and place a clean kitchen towel over the opening. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.

3

Step 3: Garnish and Serve

As an optional garnish, add a dollop of Greek yogurt and a cilantro leaf.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories=317; Fat=14 g (Saturated fat=3.7 g); Sugar=2 g

For more of Dr. Neison’s recipes, visit her Instagram page.

