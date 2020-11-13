Your holiday dinner table doesn't need to be packed with unhealthy foods. This soup recipe — courtesy of Dr. Angie Neison, a board-certified family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group — is flavorful, nutrient-dense, and filled with fiber, iron and phytochemicals.

Greens and Beans Soup

This family-friendly soup recipe is healthy, delicious and easy to make.