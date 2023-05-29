Angelica (Angie) Neison, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa
8933 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Angelica (Angie) Neison, MD
I am board certified in Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine. I practice as a team with Dr. Katherine Oakley, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose to become a doctor in order to make a positive contribution to my family and the community around me. Family medicine provides health to all generations by emphasizing prevention, while providing acute care and managing chronic conditions. I believe in caring for the whole person through mind, body and spirit. I feel that preventive medicine is the best medicine! My focus is to promote health and disease prevention for all age groups. I have a special interest in adolescent health, birth control counseling, family planning, women’s health, sports medicine and office-based procedures. I am the Co-Chair for Sharp Rees-Stealy's Climate & Planetary Health committee and am involved with the All Ways Green committee at Sharp HealthCare. I have a passion for culinary medicine, a practice of helping patients use nutrition, the art of food and cooking and the science of medicine to restore and maintain health. I love cooking, yoga, hiking, traveling and enjoying family time. Culinary Medicine: Recipes to Eat Well & Be Well
Age:42
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:knee son
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Wake Forest University:Internship
Wake Forest University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Culinary medicine
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sports medicine
- Sports physicals
- Trigger point injection
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
NPI
1770787137
Insurance plans accepted
Angelica (Angie) Neison, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
142 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Neison is SOOO good!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Best doctor with Sharp I have encountered. Professional, caring & listens to me.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Angelica Neison MD is Gods blessing to me. She listens, relates recommends. Follows thru to next appointment optimistic. Good examples: May God continue to bless her & family.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Angelica (Angie) Neison, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Angelica (Angie) Neison, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
