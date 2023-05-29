About Angelica (Angie) Neison, MD

I am board certified in Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine. I practice as a team with Dr. Katherine Oakley, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose to become a doctor in order to make a positive contribution to my family and the community around me. Family medicine provides health to all generations by emphasizing prevention, while providing acute care and managing chronic conditions. I believe in caring for the whole person through mind, body and spirit. I feel that preventive medicine is the best medicine! My focus is to promote health and disease prevention for all age groups. I have a special interest in adolescent health, birth control counseling, family planning, women’s health, sports medicine and office-based procedures. I am the Co-Chair for Sharp Rees-Stealy's Climate & Planetary Health committee and am involved with the All Ways Green committee at Sharp HealthCare. I have a passion for culinary medicine, a practice of helping patients use nutrition, the art of food and cooking and the science of medicine to restore and maintain health. I love cooking, yoga, hiking, traveling and enjoying family time. Culinary Medicine: Recipes to Eat Well & Be Well

Age: 42

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: knee son

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Wake Forest University : Internship

Wake Forest University : Residency



NPI 1770787137