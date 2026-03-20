From the Super Bowl to the World Series, nothing is more exciting than watching a well-organized team performing at the top of its game. Teamwork isn’t limited to sports, though.

There are many players on a health care team, and the patient is at the center. Just as sports teams require athleticism and specific skills operating in synergy toward a goal, health care teams require coordination and multiple individuals with diverse skill sets to care for patients.

A collaborative health care approach

Team-based care is a health care delivery model that has become the staple across the nation due to its benefits for patients. This approach involves a group of health care professionals working collaboratively. Instead of a single doctor responsible for most — or all — of a patient’s care, the doctor shares responsibilities with at least one other person.

In primary care settings, this means your care team might include not only your doctor but also physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and medical assistants. With the doctor as the “quarterback,” the team works together to deliver the best care possible.

Team-based care at Sharp

For years, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group has embraced team-based primary care. Many patients are supported by a doctor and an advanced practice provider — either a physician assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP) — who work together to provide the best care possible.

These highly trained individuals provide much of the same patient-focused care as doctors. They have extensive medical training and can diagnose conditions, prescribe medications and explain treatment plans. They are also key to ensuring better patient access as the demand for health care continues to grow.

“Using this team-based care approach, our patients have more appointment options and shorter wait times for routine and follow-up visits,” says Dr. Jamie Saben, chair of the Family Medicine Department at Sharp Rees-Stealy.

Benefits of team-based care

Having an entire health care team dedicated to you and your care has numerous benefits, including:

More insights: The combined skills and experiences of the team means you have more insights into your health.

Increased access to care: If your doctor isn’t available, you may have the option of seeing a PA or NP sooner.

Scheduling flexibility: With more appointment options, you can enjoy the flexibility of booking the appointment date and time that works best for your schedule.

Continuity of care: This collaborative approach means health care is provided in a coordinated manner. The care team has a complete and up-to-date understanding of your medical history, ongoing treatments and care plans.

Ultimately, the collaborative approach of a doctor and advanced practice provider working together means more care in your corner.

“Our team-based care model allows a broader perspective and even better availability for our patients,” says Dr. Michael Martin, president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Our patients have always been our first priority, and it is our honor to serve them.”

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