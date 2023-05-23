Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Benjamin (Jamie) Saben, MD
I am currently accepting new patients for Sports Medicine consultations. I believe in educating each patient about their medical conditions and caring for the "total" person. Sharing up-to-date information in a compassionate, caring way gives patients the best chance for a speedy recovery from illness or injury. Family medicine is my specialty and sports medicine is my passion. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, playing tennis and surfing.
Age:48
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Men's health
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sports medicine
- Sports physicals
NPI
1992802151
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Saben always explains actions in an understandable way. Over time ive learned a little.He loves his chosen field and it shows.I'm grateful to be in his care
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I am very appreciative of the compassion shown by Dr. Saben for my painful shoulder and the attention given to address my problem. Exam and review of X-rays led to treatment that significantly improved my range of motion and reduced my pain. Dr. Saben never seems rushed or preoccupied- he's gives his full attention to his patients and shows sincere concern for issues.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Saben is great!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Excellent care provided
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Benjamin (Jamie) Saben, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
