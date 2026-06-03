About Jamie Saben, MD

I am currently accepting new patients for Sports Medicine consultations. I believe in educating each patient about their medical conditions and caring for the "total" person. Sharing up-to-date information in a compassionate, caring way gives patients the best chance for a speedy recovery from illness or injury. Family medicine is my specialty and sports medicine is my passion. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, playing tennis and surfing.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male



Education University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.