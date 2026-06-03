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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am currently accepting new patients for Sports Medicine consultations. I believe in educating each patient about their medical conditions and caring for the "total" person. Sharing up-to-date information in a compassionate, caring way gives patients the best chance for a speedy recovery from illness or injury. Family medicine is my specialty and sports medicine is my passion. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, playing tennis and surfing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1992802151
Jamie Saben, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
304 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Saben is an extremely caring and empathetic physician! He is skilled in listening, including me in my care and instills confidence in his diagnostic and care plan skill. I greatly appreciate Dr. Saben. Would I recommend him - I would and I do!!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Saben provided excellent care
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Saben has been a great doctor. I was lucky to have hiim.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Saben provided excellent care. He listened and gave me a good plan moving forward.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jamie Saben, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jamie Saben, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jamie Saben, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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