About Benjamin (Jamie) Saben, MD

I am currently accepting new patients for Sports Medicine consultations. I believe in educating each patient about their medical conditions and caring for the "total" person. Sharing up-to-date information in a compassionate, caring way gives patients the best chance for a speedy recovery from illness or injury. Family medicine is my specialty and sports medicine is my passion. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, playing tennis and surfing.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency



Areas of focus Arthritis

Cholesterol management

COPD

Diabetes

Headache

Heartburn

Hypertension

LGBTQ health

Men's health

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Sports medicine

Sports physicals

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1992802151