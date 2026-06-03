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Jamie Saben, MD

4.9

304 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

858-621-4024

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4024

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

10670 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jamie Saben, MD

I am currently accepting new patients for Sports Medicine consultations. I believe in educating each patient about their medical conditions and caring for the "total" person. Sharing up-to-date information in a compassionate, caring way gives patients the best chance for a speedy recovery from illness or injury. Family medicine is my specialty and sports medicine is my passion. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, playing tennis and surfing.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1992802151

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jamie Saben, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

304 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Saben is an extremely caring and empathetic physician! He is skilled in listening, including me in my care and instills confidence in his diagnostic and care plan skill. I greatly appreciate Dr. Saben. Would I recommend him - I would and I do!!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Saben provided excellent care

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Saben has been a great doctor. I was lucky to have hiim.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Saben provided excellent care. He listened and gave me a good plan moving forward.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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