Evalyn Brown — an 86-year-old from Long Island who came to California in 1969 — fills her days with the hobbies she loves. Although she no longer rides her boogie board at the beach as she once did, Evalyn maintains a bright, inquisitive spirit.

These days, Evalyn finds joy in completing jigsaw puzzles, especially nostalgic Americana scenes by artist Charles Wysocki. The pastime keeps her mind engaged and brings a sense of calm to her daily routine.

Family is also at the heart of Evalyn’s life. She enjoys spending time at home with her son and their two energetic cats. And she is active within her faith community, which played an important role in guiding Evalyn, a Jehovah’s Witness, toward the hospital she ultimately trusted with her heart health.

A surprising source of fatigue

For years, Evalyn found herself unusually tired, often needing naps and struggling to maintain the energy she once had. While she assumed it was simply a part of aging, her primary care physician recognized the possibility of an underlying condition.

During a routine visit, Evalyn’s doctor reviewed her health history and noted a previously documented heart murmur. That discovery led to a referral to cardiology, where specialists discovered significant aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve that can restrict blood flow to the body and lead to fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness.

“Aortic stenosis often progresses slowly, and patients may dismiss the symptoms as aging,” explains Annette Contasti, RN, MSN-CNS, program manager of Cardiovascular Services at Sharp Memorial Hospital. “Once fatigue becomes persistent, or daily activities are affected, it’s important to take a closer look at the heart. Early diagnosis allows us to act before symptoms worsen.”

Choosing the right place for care

When deciding where to receive treatment, Evalyn turned to trusted members of her congregation for advice. Several had experience with Sharp Memorial Hospital and spoke highly of its cardiac program.

“Recommendations from people we trust are incredibly meaningful,” says Contasti. “We understand that undergoing a heart procedure can feel overwhelming, so patient reassurance and confidence are essential.”

After meeting with the cardiac team, Evalyn was scheduled for a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, a minimally invasive procedure designed to restore healthy blood flow and improve energy levels. This approach allows people to recover more quickly, experience less discomfort, and return to their lives sooner.

“I had no pain from the procedure at all,” Evalyn says. “I was so relieved.”

Exceptional care around the clock

Throughout her recovery, Evalyn appreciated the thoughtful, attentive care provided by nurses and care coordinators. She recalls a day‑shift nurse who ensured she had everything she needed and a night nurse who worked with her primary care physician to manage her arthritis pain, helping her rest more easily during recovery.

She also shares warm praise for Contastiand other team members who supported her throughout the process. Their encouragement gave her the confidence to move forward with the procedure despite her hesitations.

“Patients remember how they feel more than anything else,” says Contasti. “Our goal is to make sure they feel supported, well‑informed and cared for at every step.”

Evalyn especially appreciated the sensitivity shown toward her personal medical preferences. The surgical and nursing teams discussed her options thoroughly and ensured her care aligned with her beliefs.

“Respecting cultural and religious values is a core part of providing excellent care,” says Contasti. “We work closely with patients to honor their wishes and keep them safe.”

Planning for continued wellness

Evalyn now follows up regularly with her cardiology team, who monitor her progress. She is grateful for their expertise in guiding her forward.

Finally back to enjoying her puzzles, Evalyn is looking forward to feeling more energized with each passing week.

Evalyn reflects on her experience with gratitude. Her message for others experiencing similar symptoms — especially unexplained tiredness — is clear: Don’t ignore it. Go see a heart doctor.

“I’m so thankful I had this done,” Evalyn says. “This procedure was so much easier than I expected. Everyone at Sharp helped make that possible.”

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