At 61, Steve Deneberg has built a life centered around family and friends, staying active and enjoying all that San Diego has to offer. A devoted father of two and an avid hockey and baseball fan, Steve is known for his sharp memory and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures — exercising, spending time outdoors and cheering on his favorite teams.

He especially treasures time with loved ones. This includes frequent visits from his extended family, filling his home with laughter, conversation and connection.

For Steve, life was moving along predictably and pleasantly until one afternoon in February 2025 changed everything.

A sudden medical emergency

Early last year, while working in his yard, Steve suddenly felt dizzy. At first, he tried to shake it off, but the feeling quickly intensified. When Steve stood up, it became clear something wasn’t right. His balance was off, and his right leg wasn’t responding the way it should.

As the dizziness worsened, Steve made his way through the house, using furniture to steady himself as he searched for his phone. When he realized he was losing control of his leg, fear set in. Alone and unsure of what was happening, Steve finally found his phone and called 911, worried he might be having a heart attack.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, and Steve was transported to the Emergency Department at Sharp Memorial Hospital within two hours of the onset of symptoms — a critical factor that would later prove lifesaving. There, imaging revealed that he had experienced a stroke caused by a brain bleed.

The road through recovery and rehabilitation

Steve was admitted to the hospital that night and remained there for a week before being transferred to the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. The stroke had caused him to lose full function of his right leg, and he couldn’t walk independently.

During his three-week stay in inpatient rehabilitation, Steve worked intensively with physical, occupational and speech therapists. The focus was on rebuilding strength, relearning movement patterns and restoring independence — from standing up and walking to navigating everyday tasks.

“It was scary,” Steve recalls. “I was afraid I might never walk again.”

The rehabilitation team understood both the physical and emotional toll recovery can take. “Early after a stroke, patients often feel overwhelmed by what they’ve lost,” says Ali Sparkman, a physical therapist. “Our goal is to help them see what’s possible, rebuild confidence and celebrate every milestone — no matter how small.”

With steady encouragement and hands-on support from nurses and therapists, Steve slowly began to regain strength. He progressed from needing a walker to walking independently. It was a major milestone in his recovery.

Following his discharge from the Rehab Center, Steve continued outpatient therapy and later transitioned into cardiac rehabilitation. There, he safely rebuilt endurance and confidence under close monitoring.

An unexpected heart condition

While continuing his recovery, additional imaging revealed that Steve had a patent foramen ovale (PFO) — an opening between the chambers of the heart that had likely been present since childhood. After a multidisciplinary approach with all his doctors, it was recommended to close the PFO to help reduce future risk of strokes.

In August, Steve underwent a minimally invasive procedure with Dr. Ajay Yadlapati, an interventional cardiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, to repair the PFO.

“Closing a PFO is a preventive step for select patients,” Dr. Yadlapati explains. “In Steve’s case, it allowed us to reduce potential stroke risk and support his long‑term heart health as he continued rebuilding strength.”

After the procedure, Steve returned to cardiac rehabilitation, where he safely rebuilt his endurance and confidence.

A new perspective on health and life

Today, Steve says he feels strong and capable. Aside from mild numbness in his foot, he has no lasting deficits from the stroke — something he does not take lightly.

“I do whatever the doctor tells me now,” he says. “I learned that if you’re prescribed medication, you take it. It can save your life.”

Now back to working part-time and carefully managing his health, Steve is embracing life with renewed gratitude. He also expressed deep appreciation to everyone at Sharp who supported him through his care and recovery. Staying active is a priority, whether he’s exercising on his own or unwinding in his pool.

What’s more, he has something special on the horizon. This summer, Steve plans to travel with his daughters on an Arctic cruise to Norway — a trip he sees as a celebration of recovery and resilience.

“I’ve questioned my mortality,” he says. “Now I’m just looking forward to enjoying life again.”

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