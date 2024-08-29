When the weather cools in San Diego, baristas fire up their espresso machines and expand their range of fancy fall offerings. From new flavors, like apple crisp and caramel cream, to old safeties, like the pumpkin spiced latte — known as the PSL among the cool kids — seasonal coffees almost make up for the loss of summer.

However, these fall flavors usually come with health considerations, often using high-sugar syrups and calorie-dense creams to bring on a sweeter buzz. The PSL, for example, serves 50 grams of sugar in one 16-ounce serving, and has 14 grams of fat and close to 400 calories.

A cost-effective solution is to make your own coffee at home, playing around with different flavors while keeping an eye on sweeteners. But for many of us, who love the taste and convenience of our favorite coffee spot, learning how to order more health-conscious versions is a caffeination win-win.

“The added sugars and saturated fat in fancy coffee drinks have a sneaky way of adding up,” says Lauren DeWolf, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management registered dietitian and wellness education specialist. “The chain stores, like Starbucks, have their nutritional information readily available. But with the smaller shops, it can be harder to know what you’re consuming.”

Healthy coffee ordering habits

Getting familiar with the ingredients in your favorite drinks, DeWolf says, and learning how to make healthful substitutions, can help with making balanced beverage selections without compromising flavor. She recommends the following alterations when ordering fancy coffee drinks:

1 Manage the milk. Making a milk swap, from whole or 2% to nonfat or something plant-based, is a great way to bring down the saturated fat. Many plant-based milks, such as unsweetened almond milk, are fortified with calcium and vitamins A, D and E for an added benefit. 2 Skip the whipped cream. There’s a reason why whipped cream is a classic topping for pie, cakes and other sweet treats. It’s a treat in itself! Made with whole milk and packed with sugar, skipping the whipped cream squeeze on top of your coffee is an easy health-forward option. 3 Be smart about syrup. Flavored purees and gooey syrups are the backbone of fancy coffees. But most shops can achieve the same taste without overdoing it. Asking for “half sweet” or “half the number of pumps” is common and can significantly reduce the added sugar. 4 Sprinkle the sweet and spice. If bringing the pump count down leaves your coffee in need of a sweeter kick, play around with topping options. Spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon or pumpkin spice impart a natural sweetness, or a small sprinkle of cocoa powder can do the trick. 5 Size down. If alterations aren’t in the cards, and you love your fall coffee justthe way it is, simply order a smaller size. The standard large drink is 20 ounces — and some go up to 30 or more. Bringing the size down to 12 ounces or under is an easy way to enjoy the buzz in moderation.

“Don’t skip your favorite drink,” DeWolf says. “Simply enjoy it in a way that supports your health goals.”

Learn more about nutrition and get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News.