Teens and parents in the U.S. have different ideas about how much social and emotional support adolescents receive. While over 93% of parents believe their child receives sufficient help, only slightly more than half of teens feel they consistently receive support.

“Teens may find it challenging to express feelings of loneliness to their parents, as they might not yet be accustomed to being vulnerable,” says Jennifer Wojciechowski, PhD, manager of the Child and Adolescent Outpatient Programs at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “Teens are navigating their feelings as they’re growing in a transitory phase of life.”

It's crucial for parents to monitor their child's mental health, as teens who reported they lack support said they were more likely to experience anxiety, depression and low life satisfaction. These teens also reported experiencing poor sleep and diminished physical health.

What parents can do

According to Dr. Wojciechowski, fostering a positive relationship with your child will increase the likelihood that they will seek your support when they are struggling.

“Parents can engage with their child by inquiring about their opinions and feelings and showing interest in their hobbies and social life,” Dr. Wojciechowski says. “Asking them to demonstrate how their favorite video game works, discussing opinions about current events while watching TV together, or asking for updates about their friends can be effective approaches.”

Dr. Wojciechowski adds that while parents might feel the urge to criticize or give instruction, active listening is a more effective way to engage in conversation. “If you show that you’re genuinely interested in what your child has to say and who they are as a person, it encourages them to open up more,” she says.

Why kids need more support

Before the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — virtual learning, quarantining, social distancing — became a concern, there was already an approximate 40% increase in young people reporting persistent sadness and hopelessness a decade before 2020.

Current affairs, financial concerns and social issues paired with social media overuse can negatively impact the mental health of youth, the American Psychological Association reports.

“Constant exposure to things like mass shootings, natural disasters and polarizing politics can lead to stress among teens,” says Dr. Wojciechowski. “Additionally, many teens may be impacted by loneliness and negativity associated with cyberbullying or excessive social media use.”

Parents should pay close attention to their children and watch for emotional and mental health warning signs:

Mood swings

Distressing thoughts

Anxiety

Impulsive behavior

Decreased enjoyment when spending time with friends and family

Declining academic performance, class attendance or motivation

Persistent irritability

Low energy levels

Changes in eating and sleeping patterns

Frequent physical complaints

Dr. Wojciechowski acknowledges that it can be challenging for parents to consistently support their child's mental health due to work commitments and busy schedules. “Communal efforts from schools, counselors, fellow parents and mentors can help care for a teen’s mental well-being,” she says.

“It can be hard for parents to do it all alone.”

She also advises parents to seek assistance if their child is facing mental health challenges. “There are many experts, such as child psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses and recreational therapists, who can help both your child and you develop healthy coping skills,” she says. “At Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, our expert mental health professionals are committed to providing compassionate care to children, teens and caregivers in our inpatient and outpatient programs.”

Additionally, helping children cultivate positive mental health now, Dr. Wojciechowski says, can promote useful traits like flexibility, resilience and grace when they enter adulthood.

