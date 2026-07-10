The ability to prevent cancer from an early age may seem like something every parent would want for their children. Yet only about 63% of teens in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV), based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause several cancers in women, including:

Cervical cancer

Vaginal cancer

Vulvar cancer

Anal cancer

Throat cancer

HPV can also cause genital warts in people of all genders. It's also linked to penile, anal and throat cancer in men.

How HPV is transmitted

According to the CDC, HPV is transmitted through vaginal, anal or oral sex, and can also be spread through close skin-to-skin contact. A person with HPV can pass the infection to someone even when they have no symptoms.

“In women, most cases of HPV are from vaginal or anal intercourse, but it is possible to get HPV without intercourse,” says Dr. Corinne Yarbrough, an internal medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “One study showed HPV in 4% of females who were not yet having intercourse — likely due to nonpenetrating sexual activity — versus 22% in sexually active women.”

A vaccine for HPV

Fortunately, a safe and effective HPV vaccine is available. It's recommended for children who are at least 9 years old and provides them with protection long before they might be exposed to the virus through sexual contact.

A National Cancer Institute review of clinical trials found that HPV vaccines are highly effective — nearly 100% — in preventing cervical infection when given before exposure to HPV. The CDC recommends HPV vaccination for everyone up to age 26 if they were not adequately vaccinated.

“For women older than 26, the decision to vaccinate against HPV is made on a case-by-case basis,” Dr. Yarbrough says. “This means it is a good idea for some but not indicated for everyone in that age group.”

Screening for cervical cancer and HPV

The types of HPV that cause genital warts — painless, pink- or skin-colored growths — can be treated by a doctor with prescription medication. If left untreated, the CDC reports the warts may go away, stay the same, or grow in size or number.

However, the types of HPV that can lead to cancer often do not cause symptoms. This is why cervical cancer screening is so important.

Cervical cancer screening with a Pap test alone is recommended for women ages 21 to 29. During the test, a doctor collects cells from the cervix to check for changes that may lead to cancer. If the result is normal, the doctor may recommend waiting three years before the next Pap test.

Beginning at age 30, an HPV test may be added or used alone.

In most cases, HPV can go away on its own. However, if testing detects high-risk HPV, further testing and monitoring may be needed.

“Screening varies depending on age,” Dr. Yarbrough says. “I recommend that women follow their doctor’s advice.”

Because the vaccine is so effective, Dr. Yarbrough recommends vaccination as the first line of defense against HPV. “I strongly recommend the HPV vaccine,” she says. “And it is best given prior to the onset of sexual activity for greatest protection.”

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