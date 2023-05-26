Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor

Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Corinne Yarbrough, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Alana Dembitsky, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel a deep sense of satisfaction when I help others, which is how I chose my profession, and quickly grew to love a good diagnostic challenge! I believe in mutual respect, working together to prevent illness and treating problems that arise. I truly enjoy practicing medicine and am looking forward to forming long-term doctor-patient relationships. I am comfortable with complex problems and discussing end-of-life care. I enjoy spending leisure time with my family in the great outdoors and I love to quilt!
Age:44
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:yahr burr oh
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (elder)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1013168483
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
She is a very thoughtful and caring person.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
4.8
Dr. Yarbrough continues to impress me with her intelligence and her compassion.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Yarborough is excellent.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
This is why I stay with Sharp Dr. Y is the best best for me. Thanks
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Corinne Yarbrough, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne Yarbrough, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
