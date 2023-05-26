About Corinne Yarbrough, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Alana Dembitsky, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel a deep sense of satisfaction when I help others, which is how I chose my profession, and quickly grew to love a good diagnostic challenge! I believe in mutual respect, working together to prevent illness and treating problems that arise. I truly enjoy practicing medicine and am looking forward to forming long-term doctor-patient relationships. I am comfortable with complex problems and discussing end-of-life care. I enjoy spending leisure time with my family in the great outdoors and I love to quilt!

Age: 44

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: yahr burr oh

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Residency

University of Southern California : Medical School

University of Southern California : Internship



NPI 1013168483