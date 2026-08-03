HPV facts for girls, women and the people who love them
Only about 63% of teens in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) — a vaccine that can prevent certain types of cancer.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I practice as a team with Dr. Alana Dembitsky, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel a deep sense of satisfaction when I help others, which is how I chose my profession, and quickly grew to love a good diagnostic challenge! I believe in mutual respect, working together to prevent illness and treating problems that arise. I truly enjoy practicing medicine and am looking forward to forming long-term doctor-patient relationships. I am comfortable with complex problems and discussing end-of-life care. I enjoy spending leisure time with my family in the great outdoors and I love to quilt!
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1013168483
Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
222 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
4.8
I am soooo grateful I found Dr. Yarbrough. She listens to you and cares! It was so refreshing. Thank you
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Yarborough is the best!
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
The AI used during my appointment had some errors in it related to my medical conditions/history. Doesn't inspire trust
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
I'm very pleased with my appt with my provider. It went well overall and her response to my messages is wonderful.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Only about 63% of teens in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) — a vaccine that can prevent certain types of cancer.
Before losing her life to breast cancer at 32, Ronnell dreamed of completing the SoCal Triple Crown race series. Now, her mother, Benilda, runs in her honor.
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