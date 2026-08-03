Provider Image

Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD

4.8

222 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Alana Dembitsky, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I feel a deep sense of satisfaction when I help others, which is how I chose my profession, and quickly grew to love a good diagnostic challenge! I believe in mutual respect, working together to prevent illness and treating problems that arise. I truly enjoy practicing medicine and am looking forward to forming long-term doctor-patient relationships. I am comfortable with complex problems and discussing end-of-life care. I enjoy spending leisure time with my family in the great outdoors and I love to quilt!

Age: 47
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: yahr burr oh

Education

University of Southern California: Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School
University of Southern California: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013168483

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

222 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

4.8

I am soooo grateful I found Dr. Yarbrough. She listens to you and cares! It was so refreshing. Thank you

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Yarborough is the best!

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

The AI used during my appointment had some errors in it related to my medical conditions/history. Doesn't inspire trust

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

I'm very pleased with my appt with my provider. It went well overall and her response to my messages is wonderful.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corinne A. Yarbrough, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.