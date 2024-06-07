Sharp recognized for LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion
As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of summer, it's crucial to prioritize the care of our feet. From leisurely beach strolls to adventurous mountain hikes, our feet and ankles bear the brunt of various seasonal elements and activities, which can occasionally lead to injuries.
"Foot and ankle injuries can vary from sprains, strains and fractures to skin injuries that can have serious consequences," says Dr. Howie Que, a podiatrist affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
To avoid injuries and maintain healthy feet and ankles throughout the summer, Dr. Que joins the American Podiatric Medical Association in recommending you:
When to seek care
If you injure your foot or ankle during a summer activity, seek care, even if you are traveling. Many people only contact a doctor when something is broken or sprained, but a primary care doctor or podiatrist can begin treating your ailment immediately.
“People with complex medical issues may be more susceptible to severe conditions that can lead to limb-and-life-threatening situations,” Dr. Que says. This increased risk makes it crucial, especially during the warmer months, for people with a medical history of diabetes or kidney disease to be cautious and seek care for any injuries.
"It's important to seek immediate medical attention after any foot, ankle or leg injury to speed up recovery, prevent further complications and ensure a long, active and healthy life on your feet,” Dr. Que says.
Learn more about foot and joint health at our upcoming Bone and Joint Health Expo on Saturday, June 22, at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Registration is free, and family and friends are welcome to attend.
