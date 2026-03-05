While there’s no magic food that can completely protect you against colorectal cancer, commonly called colon cancer, what you eat does matter and can substantially lower the likelihood of developing the disease.

“Dietary choices alone can’t guarantee complete prevention because cancer is also influenced by non-modifiable factors, like genetics, age or family history,” says Taylor Dial, RD, at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s David & Donna Long Cancer Center. “That said, research shows that certain dietary patterns can significantly lower your risk, making everyday food choices one of the most practical — and empowering — ways to support long-term colon health.”

That’s good news considering colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50 and the second in women. Recent research shows the sharpest rise in new cases is happening in adults ages 45 to 49.

For years, rates in this group rose only slightly, but since 2019, they’ve climbed much faster — about 12% each year. While more screening is helping detect cancer earlier, experts believe lifestyle factors, including diet, may be contributing, making what we eat and drink important.

Foods to avoid

One of the most well-studied foods consistently linked to colorectal cancer is red and processed meat.

“A comprehensive meta-analysis of prospective studies found that individuals in the highest category of red meat consumption had a 22% higher risk of developing CRC, while those with the highest processed meat intake had a 21% increased risk compared to the lowest consumers,” says Dial.

Processed meats, such as bacon, sausage, hot dogs and deli meats often contain nitrates that can form harmful compounds in the body. “No nitrates added” labels are misleading because these products still contain nitrates from other sources and aren’t a healthier choice. When making or ordering sandwiches, Dial recommends adding roasted or rotisserie chicken, canned tuna or egg salad instead of lunch meats. For sausage-style options, quick homemade patties make great substitutes.

In addition, beef, pork, lamb and veal also raise your risk when eaten in large amounts — particularly when grilled or fried.

Alcohol consumption is another well-established risk factor. Alcoholic beverages are classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the highest category of cancer-causing agents, alongside substances such as tobacco smoke.

“There’s really no safe level of alcohol consumption,” says Dial. “Even light to moderate intake increases cancer risk. This applies to all types of alcoholic beverages.”

What should I be eating

According to Dial, it’s essential to focus on foods rich in fiber and calcium along with leafy greens — nutrients shown to support colon health and lower colorectal cancer risk. A good goal is at least 28 grams of fiber daily and 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams (mg) of calcium.

Here are a few healthy colon food tips:

Fiber:

Cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli and kale, whole grains, beans and legumes, and berries support colon health by promoting regular bowel movements, reducing inflammation and fostering beneficial gut bacteria. Besides fiber, they provide antioxidants and phytochemicals that help protect against cancer.

Make fruits and vegetables a consistent habit. Aim for about a 1/2 cup at each meal and snack. Target three servings of whole grains daily, five servings of fruits and vegetables, and beans at least a few times per week.

Calcium:

A cup of low-fat milk provides about 300 mg of calcium, and a 6-ounce serving of low-fat yogurt offers roughly 250 mg.

Fortified plant-based milks, such as almond or soy milk, provide about 300 mg of calcium per cup.

Swap sugary drinks for low-fat milk. Calcium in milk is associated with reduced CRC risk, while sugar-sweetened beverages increase risk. Replacing one sugary drink with milk can lower risk by 17% to 36%.

Leafy greens are also another good source of calcium — cooked collard greens contain about 260 mg, and a cup of cooked bok choy has around 160 mg.

Get screened

“Regular screenings are so important, especially because precancerous polyps can develop over several years,” Dial says. “Regular colonoscopies will detect these polyps before they turn into cancer.”

A colonoscopy screening is recommended at age 45 and every 10 years thereafter unless you are considered a high-risk individual, in which case your doctor may recommend earlier and more frequent screenings.

