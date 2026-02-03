By Dr. Nikita Gore, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group

Women Physicians Day is a meaningful moment for me to pause and reflect — not just on my journey in medicine, but on the many women who have shaped this profession and continue to inspire it every day.

As a family medicine doctor, I have the privilege of caring for patients across all stages of life. I often meet people at their most vulnerable, and I am reminded daily that healing goes beyond prescriptions and test results. It begins with listening, understanding and treating the whole person.

Being a woman physician has deeply influenced how I practice medicine — leading with empathy, building trust and advocating for my patients as if they were family.

Building a bridge to medicine

The path to becoming a doctor is demanding and, for many women, includes balancing multiple roles at once. We care for our patients, our families, and, often, our communities while continuing to grow professionally. Along the way, we navigate challenges that are not always visible — self-doubt, expectations and the pressure to do it all well. Yet, time and again, women doctors show remarkable resilience, compassion and strength.

What I find most rewarding about family medicine is the continuity of care and the relationships that develop over time. Watching families grow, supporting patients through life’s transitions, and being a consistent presence in their health care journey is an incredible honor. It is also why representation matters — patients deserve to see themselves reflected in their doctors and to feel truly heard.

In family medicine, the role of a woman doctor often extends beyond the exam room. We are educators, mentors, caregivers and community partners. We model resilience for our patients and for the next generation that is watching us. Every young girl who sees a woman in a white coat leading with confidence and compassion gains a powerful vision of what is possible.

A moment of reflection

On this Women Physicians Day, I honor the women who paved the way, the colleagues who stand beside me and the future doctors who will continue to push medicine forward with integrity and heart.

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve, to lead with compassion, and to make a difference. May we continue to support one another; advocate for our patients; and lead with integrity, empathy and excellence. Our voices matter. Our work matters. And together, we are transforming health care for the better.

National Women Physicians Day is celebrated annually on February 3, to honor female doctors' achievements, recognize pioneers, and promote gender equity in medicine while acknowledging both progress and ongoing challenges in the field.