Chemotherapy is commonly used to treat cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate and colorectal cancer. The medicines are designed to attack cancer cells. However, they can also affect healthy cells, causing side effects such as fatigue, nausea and hair loss — one of the most challenging side effects for many because it can change how an individual looks and how they feel about their appearance.

Fortunately, patients at Sharp have access to scalp cooling, a noninvasive, supportive therapy that can minimize hair loss. The health system offers scalp cooling at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

A special cap, connected to a portable cooling machine, is placed on the scalp to lower its temperature before, during and after chemotherapy. The cold environment slows the delivery of chemotherapy medicines to the hair roots. While scalp cooling may not stop all hair loss, studies have shown that many patients lose less hair and see faster regrowth.

Dr. Mariela Macias, a board-certified oncologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, views scalp cooling as both a medical and emotional support tool — one that helps treat the whole person, not just the diagnosis. She shares four reasons patients should consider adding scalp cooling to their cancer care plan.

1 It can help keep a diagnosis private. Hair loss is often the most visible sign that someone is receiving chemotherapy. Dr. Macias says that many patients prefer to decide when and with whom they share their diagnosis. “Many patients tell me they don’t want others to know they have cancer just by looking at them,” she says. “Visible hair loss can open the door to uncomfortable conversations. That’s why scalp cooling therapy can be helpful in giving patients some control back to protect their journey until they’re ready to talk about it.” 2 It can help patients continue showing up for what matters most. Life does not pause during cancer treatment. There are still birthdays, weddings, graduations and meaningful everyday moments. Preserving hair or losing less of it can help someone feel more like themselves during these important times. “It’s about maintaining dignity and showing up as your full self, when possible, even when going through one of life’s hardest chapters,” Dr. Macias says. “Scalp cooling has the potential to help someone feel more confident participating in life events during treatment and after treatment is done.” 3 It gives patients an active role in their care. A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, as patients rely on their care team to guide them through treatment. Scalp cooling provides a direct way for a patient to participate in their care. “If a patient would like to consider scalp cooling therapy, it’s important to communicate that to their doctor before beginning chemotherapy,” advises Dr. Macias. “This provides time for patients to get acquainted with the scalp cooling system to maximize effectiveness.” Once enrolled, patients receive one-on-one virtual training from Cooler Heads, which Sharp partners with to offer the FDA‑approved Amma scalp cooling technology. The training explains how the system works and what to do before, during and after treatment. Patients are then fitted for their cold cap where they are receiving cancer treatment to ensure comfort and proper placement. They take the cold cap home and bring it with them to each treatment session. Before each appointment, patients either put the cap on themselves or receive help from a loved one or support person. 4 It’s becoming more accessible. Scalp cooling is covered by Medicare and other insurance plans, helping make this option available to more people. Patients should talk with their doctor to see if scalp cooling is right for them.

