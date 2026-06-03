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Craig R. Larson, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Cardiothoracic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472

8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-7471
    Fax: 858-939-7472

About Craig R. Larson, DO

I was always drawn to science growing up and had several medical influences that pushed me toward a life in medicine. The opportunity to take care of people makes applying that love of science much more rewarding. I enjoy taking care of the whole patient. As a subspecialty, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery has a profound impact on the entire body, which allows me the opportunity to work on multiple organ systems to improve the lives of my patients. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I have a background in music so I enjoy concerts and occasionally picking up my tuba and playing from time to time when I am not working. I also was an athlete so spending time at the gym allows me to keep healthy and active. Most of all, I love quality time with my family.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male

Education

The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati): Residency
New York College of Osteopathy: Medical School
Loma Linda University: Fellowship
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1528183928

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Craig R. Larson, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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