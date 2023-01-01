Craig Larson, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
    8010 Frost St
    Suite 408
    San Diego, CA 92123
About Craig Larson, DO

I was always drawn to science growing up and had several medical influences that pushed me toward a life in medicine. The opportunity to take care of people makes applying that love of science much more rewarding. I enjoy taking care of the whole patient. As a subspecialty, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery has a profound impact on the entire body, which allows me the opportunity to work on multiple organ systems to improve the lives of patients. I have a background in music so I enjoy concerts and occasionally picking up my tuba and playing from time to time when I am not working. I also was an athlete so spending time at the gym allows me to keep healthy and active. Most of all, I love quality time with my family.
Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2016
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):
 Residency
New York College of Osteopathy:
 Medical School
Loma Linda University:
 Fellowship
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):
 Internship
1528183928

