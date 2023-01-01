About Craig Larson, DO

I was always drawn to science growing up and had several medical influences that pushed me toward a life in medicine. The opportunity to take care of people makes applying that love of science much more rewarding. I enjoy taking care of the whole patient. As a subspecialty, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery has a profound impact on the entire body, which allows me the opportunity to work on multiple organ systems to improve the lives of patients. I have a background in music so I enjoy concerts and occasionally picking up my tuba and playing from time to time when I am not working. I also was an athlete so spending time at the gym allows me to keep healthy and active. Most of all, I love quality time with my family.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati) : Residency

New York College of Osteopathy : Medical School

Loma Linda University : Fellowship

The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



