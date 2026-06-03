A less invasive biopsy option — and early lung cancer find
Susan Rubesh made a follow-up appointment after emergency doctors discovered something in her imaging. It may have saved her life.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472
I was always drawn to science growing up and had several medical influences that pushed me toward a life in medicine. The opportunity to take care of people makes applying that love of science much more rewarding. I enjoy taking care of the whole patient. As a subspecialty, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery has a profound impact on the entire body, which allows me the opportunity to work on multiple organ systems to improve the lives of my patients. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I have a background in music so I enjoy concerts and occasionally picking up my tuba and playing from time to time when I am not working. I also was an athlete so spending time at the gym allows me to keep healthy and active. Most of all, I love quality time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1528183928
Craig R. Larson, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig R. Larson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Craig R. Larson, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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