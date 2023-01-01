Craig Larson, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
Insurance
Craig Larson, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center8010 Frost St
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Craig Larson, DO
I was always drawn to science growing up and had several medical influences that pushed me toward a life in medicine. The opportunity to take care of people makes applying that love of science much more rewarding. I enjoy taking care of the whole patient. As a subspecialty, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery has a profound impact on the entire body, which allows me the opportunity to work on multiple organ systems to improve the lives of patients. I have a background in music so I enjoy concerts and occasionally picking up my tuba and playing from time to time when I am not working. I also was an athlete so spending time at the gym allows me to keep healthy and active. Most of all, I love quality time with my family.
Age:44
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):Residency
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Fellowship
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve repair and replacement
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Arrhythmia
- Atrial septal defect (ASD)
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Coronary artery bypass grafting - high risk
- Heart transplant
- Heart valve surgery
- High-risk coronary bypass
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- MAZE surgery
- Mechanical assist device
- Mini-MAZE surgery
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Open heart surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Septal defect repair
- Thoracic surgery
- Thoracotomy
- Tricuspid valve repair and replacement
- VATS (video-assisted thoracic surgery)
- Ventricular septal defect (VSD)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528183928
Insurance plans accepted
Craig Larson, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Craig Larson, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig Larson, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Craig Larson, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig Larson, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.