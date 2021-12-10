Mediterranean stuffed pork tenderloin (recipe)

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?
Lean pork is a great choice when considering alternatives to other, less healthy red meats. It’s low in fat, high in protein and a rich source of vitamins. And although it doesn’t look like it, pork is considered red meat.
“While all red meat consumption should be limited, due to its link to heart disease, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it in moderation,” says Erin Peisach, RDN, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “For pork, choose a pork tenderloin, which is the leanest and most tender part. Be sure to trim off all visible fat.”
Stuffed pork tenderloin offers many opportunities to experiment with the filling. Other filling options include onion, mushrooms, butternut squash and feta.
1 pork tenderloin, about 10 ounces
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
4 slices prosciutto
4 slices provolone cheese
1⁄2 cup spinach, chopped
2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
Heat oven to 350° F.
Remove the silver skin from the tenderloin. Cut tenderloin almost in half lengthwise and open it like a book. Lay flat and put it between 2 pieces of wax paper. Pound the tenderloin until 1/2-inch thick. Season with salt, pepper, garlic and 1 teaspoon olive oil.
Top with slices of prosciutto, overlapping slightly if necessary. Top prosciutto with slices of provolone, then spinach, then sun-dried tomatoes. Starting at one long edge, roll up the tenderloin, tucking all the ingredients inside. Tie with cooking string.
In a large, oven-friendly skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Once oil is hot, place tenderloin in the skillet and brown lightly on all four sides. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads 145 to 150° F in the thickest portion of the meat.
Transfer cooked meat to a cutting board to rest. To serve, slice pork into 1/2-inch slices.
This recipe was adapted from food.com.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
