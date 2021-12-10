Mediterranean stuffed pork tenderloin (recipe)

Lean pork is a great choice when considering alternatives to other, less healthy red meats. It’s low in fat, high in protein and a rich source of vitamins. And although it doesn’t look like it, pork is considered red meat.

“While all red meat consumption should be limited, due to its link to heart disease, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it in moderation,” says Erin Peisach, RDN, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “For pork, choose a pork tenderloin, which is the leanest and most tender part. Be sure to trim off all visible fat.”

Mediterranean Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Stuffed pork tenderloin offers many opportunities to experiment with the filling. Other filling options include onion, mushrooms, butternut squash and feta.