A recently reported mumps outbreak at San Diego State University has raised concerns among students and families. According to county health officials, fifteen confirmed and probable cases have been identified and linked to student-athletes on the same team, calling attention to a disease many people thought was eradicated decades ago.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that primarily affects the salivary glands. Once a common childhood illness in the U.S., the mumps vaccination program launched in 1967 made it far less common, decreasing cases by more than 99%. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases decreased from 152,209 in 1968 to 231 in 2003.

However, as the recent local cases show, outbreaks can occur. This is especially true in settings where people live, study or socialize in close contact.

How mumps spreads

According to Dr. Andrew Eads, an emergency medicine physician affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, the mumps virus spreads quickly and easily through saliva and respiratory droplets.

"It spreads in close contact," Dr. Eads says. "For example, it’s easily spread by sharing saliva, whether it's through drinks or kissing, and respiratory droplets through coughs or sneezes within 3 feet."

College campuses create ideal conditions for transmission because students often spend time together in classrooms, residence halls, social gatherings and athletic activities. "Sharing water bottles at practice or something like that could easily transmit from one person to the next," Dr. Eads says.

Signs, symptoms and treatment

One of the most recognizable symptoms of mumps is swelling of and tenderness in the salivary glands found near the jawline. "There is one telling symptom to look out for — the swelling of the parotid glands, your salivary glands on the side of your face," says Dr. Eads.

Other symptoms may include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Swelling of the testicles and ovaries can also occur and can progress to infection in and around the brain (meningitis). People who develop symptoms should avoid close contact with others and contact their doctor.

Because mumps is caused by a virus, antibiotics are not an effective treatment. Additionally, there is no specific antiviral treatment for mumps. However, most people recover with rest, fluids, over-the-counter medications to reduce fever and discomfort, and eating soft foods if chewing is painful.

Protecting yourself and others

According to Dr. Eads, the best protection against mumps is staying up to date on recommended vaccinations. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection against the disease, and most people receive it during childhood. Still, Dr. Eads notes that vaccination does not eliminate the risk entirely.

Vaccinated people can still become infected. But vaccination generally reduces the risk of illness and complications.

During an outbreak, people at increased risk may be advised to receive a first or additional dose of the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure for added protection and to promote milder illness. It’s also essential for everyone to avoid sharing drinks, food, utensils and water bottles, and to practice good hand hygiene during an outbreak.

Recognizing symptoms early and taking steps to prevent transmission can help protect classmates, teammates, coworkers and family members.

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