You’re hungry, so you reach for a granola bar. Sounds good, until you flip it over and read the nutrition label — you reel at the amount of added sugar and excess calories. Making your own version of this quick-fix snack is the best way to ensure it includes quality ingredients and that the portion size is just right.

“It doesn’t get any easier than this,” says Olga Hays, an American Council on Exercise-certified wellness promotion specialist at Sharp HealthCare. “At only 115 calories per serving, these energy balls are full of fiber, protein and vitamin B, and can be enjoyed any time. The best part about this recipe is that it is adaptable. Go ahead and experiment with different dried fruits or use add-ins like cinnamon or dark chocolate chips for extra antioxidant benefits.”

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Energy Balls

When choosing peanut butter, be sure to pick the all-natural version with no added sugar or additives that prevent the oil from separating.