Chips and crackers are convenient snacking options, but they’re loaded with salt, carbs and empty calories. These energy balls, courtesy of Dr. Angie Neison, a family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, are filled with healthy fiber to keep you feeling fuller, longer. And they’re easy to make with only four ingredients — all common pantry staples.
1 cup dry oats
1 cup pitted dates (or raisins)
1 cup raw, soaked cashews (or any nut variety you have on hand)
2 tablespoons almond or peanut butter
Mix all ingredients in a food processor. Roll mixture into 12 even balls. Refrigerate and enjoy.
