By The Health News Team | April 17, 2020
4-ingredient energy balls

Chips and crackers are convenient snacking options, but they’re loaded with salt, carbs and empty calories. These energy balls, courtesy of Dr. Angie Neison, a family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, are filled with healthy fiber to keep you feeling fuller, longer. And they’re easy to make with only four ingredients — all common pantry staples.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry oats

  • 1 cup pitted dates (or raisins)

  • 1 cup raw, soaked cashews (or any nut variety you have on hand)

  • 2 tablespoons almond or peanut butter

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a food processor. Roll mixture into 12 even balls. Refrigerate and enjoy.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Angelica Neison

Dr. Angelica Neison

Contributor

Dr. Angie Neison is a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

