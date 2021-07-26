Dr. Tommy Korn, an

ophthalmologist with

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, has an eye for photography. It is evident when you see his photo of Olympic National Park, which was recently named a Fan Favorite in the National Park Foundation's 2020 Share the Experience Photo Contest.

The award-winning photo shows Dr. Korn's wife and daughter walking arm in arm through a forest of gigantic Sitka spruce trees that almost seem to swallow them up — a gentle reminder to stop and take a moment to enjoy the beauty around us.

"Photography allows me to capture key moments in life that bring you inspiration," says Dr. Korn. "Being able to reflect on my photography gives me insight on life's fragility and how precious time is. In turn, I transfer this positive energy I gain from my hobby and share it with my patients."

Dr. Korn's passion for photography began at an early age. During family trips, he experimented with his father's Super 8 video and Polaroid cameras. Because film was a premium in those days, Dr. Korn learned how to set up a shot just right before snapping a picture.

Dr. Korn uses his iPhone to take photos of a patient’s eye.

Today, Dr. Korn uses photography to help his patients clearly see their own visual health. Using a special adapter for his iPhone, Dr. Korn is able to take detailed images and videos of the eye to capture various ocular conditions. He uses these photos to show and explain eye conditions to his patients during their office visit.

"My patients are delighted to see these images because they can actually 'see' their eye condition and understand," says Dr. Korn. "As an eye doctor, I've been trained to observe and treat a very small organ. Being able to share with patients what I see helps them visualize their own health conditions and improve treatment and the care experience with our team."

Dr. Korn has been an ophthalmologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy for more than 20 years. He is overjoyed that his passion for photography overlaps with his practice and says, "It's an honor and privilege to be a part of a great organization that supports doctors in providing the very best care for our patients."