Dr. Tommy Korn, an ophthalmologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, has performed hundreds of cataract surgeries throughout his 21-year career at Sharp, helping patients regain their vision and lead a better quality of life. His top-quality eye care, compassionate attitude and patient-centric philosophy doesn’t go unnoticed. When patients insist on thanking him with a token of gratitude, Dr. Korn requests they simply send him a postcard.

Over the years, Dr. Korn has received more than 500 postcards sent by grateful patients from destinations across the globe. He has even visited some of the destinations himself. From Italy to Germany to Brazil, Dr. Korn literally gives his patients the ability to see these beautiful places.

“When I get that postcard, I am humbled,” Dr. Korn says. “For me, it’s a privilege and honor to hear their stories and help them see and enjoy life.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Dr. Korn and his grateful patients.

