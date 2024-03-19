Former boxer seeks to knock out cancer
Ray Quiroz threw his cancer diagnosis a counterpunch with treatment at the Cancer Centers of Sharp.
Alma Aguilar is a mom and political science professor at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. After years of normal mammograms, routine screening detected breast cancer. Thankfully, the cancer was found early, giving her more treatment options.
Alma chose the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center for her care. Together with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Andrew Bruggeman, they decided on SAVI, a brachytherapy procedure that offers safe and effective radiation therapy for breast cancer patients in just five days.
Watch the video above to learn more about Alma’s breast cancer treatment journey.
Learn more about breast cancer; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Ray Quiroz threw his cancer diagnosis a counterpunch with treatment at the Cancer Centers of Sharp.
The Sharp Grossmont ED team, palliative medicine physicians and hospice staff came together to provide comfort and care for Marie in her final days.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.