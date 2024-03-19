Professor is back in class after breast cancer (video)

By The Health News Team | March 19, 2024

Alma Aguilar is a mom and political science professor at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. After years of normal mammograms, routine screening detected breast cancer. Thankfully, the cancer was found early, giving her more treatment options.

Alma chose the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center for her care. Together with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Andrew Bruggeman, they decided on SAVI, a brachytherapy procedure that offers safe and effective radiation therapy for breast cancer patients in just five days.

Watch the video above to learn more about Alma’s breast cancer treatment journey.

