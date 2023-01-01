Andrew Bruggeman, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion
3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.
769 Medical Center Ct
SUite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Andrew Bruggeman, MD
Age:37
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Toledo:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
1790049591
accepts 16 health insurance plans.
