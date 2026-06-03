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Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiation oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

619-502-5851
Fax: 619-502-5865

769 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology

619-740-4500
Fax: 619-740-8499

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

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Location and phone

  1. Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

    769 Medical Center Court
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
    Get directions

    619-502-5851
    Fax: 619-502-5865

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-4500
    Fax: 619-740-8499

Care schedule

Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

769 Medical Center Court

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD

Andrew Bruggeman, MD, is a radiation oncologist with dual board certification in radiation oncology and internal medicine. He is from Toledo, Ohio, and completed his undergraduate studies at The Ohio State University. He then obtained his medical degree at the University of Toledo College of Medicine. Following medical school, he completed training in internal medicine and radiation oncology at UC San Diego. He then joined the faculty at UC San Diego as an Assistant Professor for three years prior to coming to Sharp. He is highly experienced in the use of intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SBRT/SABR), intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT), and high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Outside of work, Dr. Bruggeman enjoys golfing and spending time with his wife and three kids. His primary practice location is at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Toledo: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1790049591

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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