About Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD

Andrew Bruggeman, MD, is a radiation oncologist with dual board certification in radiation oncology and internal medicine. He is from Toledo, Ohio, and completed his undergraduate studies at The Ohio State University. He then obtained his medical degree at the University of Toledo College of Medicine. Following medical school, he completed training in internal medicine and radiation oncology at UC San Diego. He then joined the faculty at UC San Diego as an Assistant Professor for three years prior to coming to Sharp. He is highly experienced in the use of intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SBRT/SABR), intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT), and high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Outside of work, Dr. Bruggeman enjoys golfing and spending time with his wife and three kids. His primary practice location is at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Toledo : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



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