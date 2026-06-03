From patient to advocate: Eddie’s prostate cancer journey
Eddie learned the importance of compassion while working at Sharp, which would prove to be valuable in his next chapter as an advocate for men’s health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology
769 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
Get directions
619-502-5851
Fax: 619-502-5865
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4500
Fax: 619-740-8499
Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology
769 Medical Center Court
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Andrew Bruggeman, MD, is a radiation oncologist with dual board certification in radiation oncology and internal medicine. He is from Toledo, Ohio, and completed his undergraduate studies at The Ohio State University. He then obtained his medical degree at the University of Toledo College of Medicine. Following medical school, he completed training in internal medicine and radiation oncology at UC San Diego. He then joined the faculty at UC San Diego as an Assistant Professor for three years prior to coming to Sharp. He is highly experienced in the use of intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SBRT/SABR), intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT), and high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Outside of work, Dr. Bruggeman enjoys golfing and spending time with his wife and three kids. His primary practice location is at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1790049591
Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Andrew R. Bruggeman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Eddie learned the importance of compassion while working at Sharp, which would prove to be valuable in his next chapter as an advocate for men’s health.
Sharp Chula Vista’s annual event reminds us of the importance of scheduling yearly mammograms.
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