Dr. Croix Fossum, a radiation oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, was instinctively drawn to oncology from the start of medical school. He was moved by the opportunity to form deep personal connections, guiding and supporting cancer patients through one of the hardest and most vulnerable times of their lives.

Radiation oncology stood out to him not only for the relationships, but also for the technology. The field offered him a chance to work with advanced technology, customizing unique treatment plans that could lead to better outcomes.

Demystifying radiation therapy

For many patients, just hearing the word “radiation” can be intimidating. But as Dr. Fossum explains, “Cancer is often a life-changing diagnosis and there are misconceptions about radiotherapy.”

Radiation therapy, also called radiotherapy, uses high-energy radiation beams to destroy cancer cells and shrink — and even eliminate — tumors. It’s incredibly precise and effective at targeting cancer while sparing surrounding healthy organs and tissue. It can be used on its own or in combination with other therapies like chemotherapy or immunotherapy. About half of all cancer patients receive radiation as part of their care.

When patients have concerns, Dr. Fossum makes it a priority to listen and provide reassurance. “I start by listening carefully and formulate an appropriate treatment plan that aligns with their values,” he says. “And if they have questions after our initial consultation, I’m always available to answer them before moving forward with treatment.”

No typical day

While Dr. Fossum’s day is structured, no day is truly typical because each patient is unique. “My day usually involves seeing a mix of new patients, patients currently undergoing treatment, and follow-up visits,” he says.

He works alongside a range of experts, including physicians, nurses and radiation technologists. He spends much of his time developing treatment plans with a highly specialized team, including a dosimetrist and medical physicists, who calculate the radiation doses and help design tailored plans. Together, they ensure safe and effective care.

Most importantly, Dr. Fossum consults with patients and family members, answering questions and supporting them in any way he can.

“The part of the day I enjoy most is new-patient consults,” he says. “I get to spend an entire hour with patients to understand their specific goals and explain how radiotherapy can help achieve them. I make sure there’s ample time for questions — no patient should ever feel rushed or hurried. And I encourage them to keep asking questions until they’re comfortable moving forward.”

The rewards, the challenges and the future

For anyone diagnosed with cancer, navigating the complexities of care and balancing the emotional and physical demands can be overwhelming. But for Dr. Fossum, seeing his patients come out on the other side is profoundly rewarding.

“The most rewarding part of the job is seeing patients several years after therapy with no signs of cancer recurrence,” he says. “It is wonderful to witness patients resume their normal lives after a challenging period of diagnosis and treatment.”

Dr. Fossum recalls a particular patient who stands out in his mind, a young patient with an advanced nasopharynx cancer who lost his father at a young age to the same disease. “He did very well with treatment and is now several years out with no evidence of recurrence,” Dr. Fossum says.

While these successes are heartening, there are also challenges. The toughest part of being an oncologist is breaking unwelcome news.

“It’s never easy,” Dr. Fossum says. “I’m often the first physician to see a patient after a new scan or biopsy, and unfortunately, there are times when the results are not favorable.”

Despite the challenging moments, radiation oncology has advanced significantly in recent years, offering hope and better outcomes. When caught early through screening, many cancers are not only treatable, they’re curable.

“Advances in treatment planning and delivery allow us to maximize doses to tumors while simultaneously sparing normal tissues from the harmful effects of radiation,” Dr. Fossum explains. “In addition, many patients with cancer are living longer due to advances in systemic therapies like immunotherapy, which creates an opportunity for radiation to be even more impactful.”

Learn more about cancer care; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.