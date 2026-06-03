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Croix C. Fossum, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiation oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

858-939-5010

3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology

619-740-4500
Fax: 619-740-8499

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Level 0
    San Diego, CA 92123-2701
    Get directions

    858-939-5010

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-4500
    Fax: 619-740-8499

Care schedule

James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

3075 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Croix C. Fossum, MD

I am a board-certified radiation oncologist with a specific focus on treating lung, prostate, and head and neck cancers. Nothing is more rewarding to me as a physician than developing meaningful relationships with patients undergoing radiation treatment and beyond. As the proud son of two incredible nurses, I learned the importance of patient advocacy at a very young age. I enjoy sitting down with patients and their families and having in-depth conversations about their diagnosis, prognosis, and various treatment options. Using comprehensive knowledge, and a gentle bedside manner, my goal is to make patients feel confident about the treatment plan we devise together.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

University of Southern California: Residency
Mayo Medical School: Medical School
University of Utah: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1104351006

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Croix C. Fossum, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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