Croix Fossum, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 769 Medical Center Ct
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-502-5851
  2. XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.
    7901 Frost St.
    Street Level 0
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-939-5010

Care schedule

769 Medical Center Ct
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.
7901 Frost St.
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Croix Fossum, MD

There is nothing more rewarding to me as a physician than developing meaningful relationships with patients undergoing radiation treatment and beyond. As the proud son of two incredible nurses, I learned the importance of patient advocacy at a very young age. In college, I became fascinated with cancer biology. I couldn't imagine choosing any other specialty other than oncology. I enjoy sitting down with patients and their families and having in-depth conversations about their diagnosis, prognosis, and various treatment options. Using comprehensive knowledge, and a gentle bedside manner, my goal is to make patients feel significantly more comfortable about their treatment plan when they leave my clinic than when they first arrive. I enjoy being active outdoors year-round and taking advantage of all the wonderful things this city has to offer.
Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Southern California:
 Residency
Mayo Medical School:
 Medical School
University of Utah:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104351006

Insurance plans accepted

Croix Fossum, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Croix Fossum, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.