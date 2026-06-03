The hidden role of genetics in lung cancer
About 20% of lung cancer cases occur in nonsmokers, and nearly half may be related to genes passed down through families.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology
3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701
Get directions
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4500
Fax: 619-740-8499
James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology
3075 Health Center Drive
Monday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Tuesday
Wednesday
I am a board-certified radiation oncologist with a specific focus on treating lung, prostate, and head and neck cancers. Nothing is more rewarding to me as a physician than developing meaningful relationships with patients undergoing radiation treatment and beyond. As the proud son of two incredible nurses, I learned the importance of patient advocacy at a very young age. I enjoy sitting down with patients and their families and having in-depth conversations about their diagnosis, prognosis, and various treatment options. Using comprehensive knowledge, and a gentle bedside manner, my goal is to make patients feel confident about the treatment plan we devise together.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1104351006
Croix C. Fossum, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
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Croix C. Fossum, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
About 20% of lung cancer cases occur in nonsmokers, and nearly half may be related to genes passed down through families.
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