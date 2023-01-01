Croix Fossum, MD
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology
769 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Croix Fossum, MD
There is nothing more rewarding to me as a physician than developing meaningful relationships with patients undergoing radiation treatment and beyond. As the proud son of two incredible nurses, I learned the importance of patient advocacy at a very young age. In college, I became fascinated with cancer biology. I couldn't imagine choosing any other specialty other than oncology. I enjoy sitting down with patients and their families and having in-depth conversations about their diagnosis, prognosis, and various treatment options. Using comprehensive knowledge, and a gentle bedside manner, my goal is to make patients feel significantly more comfortable about their treatment plan when they leave my clinic than when they first arrive. I enjoy being active outdoors year-round and taking advantage of all the wonderful things this city has to offer.
Age:34
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
Mayo Medical School:Medical School
University of Utah:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anal cancer
- Bladder cancer
- Bone metastases
- Brachytherapy
- Breast cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Endometrial cancer
- Head and neck cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Kidney cancer
- Lung cancer
- Melanoma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Sarcomas
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
- Superficial radiation therapy
- Thyroid cancer
- Uterine cancer
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Croix Fossum, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
