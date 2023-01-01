About Croix Fossum, MD

There is nothing more rewarding to me as a physician than developing meaningful relationships with patients undergoing radiation treatment and beyond. As the proud son of two incredible nurses, I learned the importance of patient advocacy at a very young age. In college, I became fascinated with cancer biology. I couldn't imagine choosing any other specialty other than oncology. I enjoy sitting down with patients and their families and having in-depth conversations about their diagnosis, prognosis, and various treatment options. Using comprehensive knowledge, and a gentle bedside manner, my goal is to make patients feel significantly more comfortable about their treatment plan when they leave my clinic than when they first arrive. I enjoy being active outdoors year-round and taking advantage of all the wonderful things this city has to offer.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Southern California : Residency

Mayo Medical School : Medical School

University of Utah : Internship



