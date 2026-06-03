About Croix C. Fossum, MD

I am a board-certified radiation oncologist with a specific focus on treating lung, prostate, and head and neck cancers. Nothing is more rewarding to me as a physician than developing meaningful relationships with patients undergoing radiation treatment and beyond. As the proud son of two incredible nurses, I learned the importance of patient advocacy at a very young age. I enjoy sitting down with patients and their families and having in-depth conversations about their diagnosis, prognosis, and various treatment options. Using comprehensive knowledge, and a gentle bedside manner, my goal is to make patients feel confident about the treatment plan we devise together.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male



Education University of Southern California : Residency

Mayo Medical School : Medical School

University of Utah : Internship



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