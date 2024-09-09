Sharp HospiceCare’s 21st Annual Benefit Dinner and Regatta brought the San Diego community together in a remarkable display of generosity last month, raising a record-breaking total of nearly $700,000 to support the construction of a new hospice home in Poway.

The two-day event kicked off with a prerace dinner at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, where attendees bid on silent auction items donated by local businesses and individuals. The following day, more than 600 people gathered on San Diego Bay to witness the regatta, a highlight of the summer sailing season.

This year’s regatta holds special significance, with proceeds benefiting Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice campaign. The campaign is currently focused on funding the construction of Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway, which is scheduled to open in Spring 2025. This new hospice home will join Sharp’s existing residences in La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita, providing a comforting environment for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

A rendering of the Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway.

One of the most notable moments of the weekend was the announcement of two $150,000 donations — one from an anonymous donor — that helped push the fundraising total to a new high. The McMillin family, who have been instrumental in the planning of Moore MountainView, also generously matched every donation.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of our donors and the dedication of everyone involved in making this event a success,” says Suzi K. Johnson, vice president of Sharp Hospice and Palliative Care. “The funds raised will have a lasting impact, not only on the completion of our new hospice home in Poway but also on the lives of countless families in North County who will benefit from the compassionate care provided there.”

Moore MountainView Hospice Home, named after a generous gift from Lori Moore, RN, and the Cushman Foundation, is designed to offer a unique, home-like environment that provides comfort and dignity to patients during their final days. This approach aligns with Sharp HospiceCare’s mission to ensure that patients and their families receive compassionate, high-quality care in a less clinical setting that feels more like home.

The overwhelming success of this year’s regatta underscores the strong support Sharp HospiceCare receives from the San Diego community. As Sharp HospiceCare continues to expand its services, the funds raised will play a crucial role in ensuring that the new hospice home in Poway is fully equipped and ready to provide the highest level of care.

Watch the video above to learn more about Sharp HospiceCare’s 21st Annual Benefit Dinner and Regatta.

