When flu season arrives, most of us know the basics: Wash your hands, get plenty of sleep, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and get your annual flu shot. But what about the habits and tricks health care workers use themselves?

At Sharp Grossmont Express Care, providers spend their days caring for people with coughs, sniffles and sneezes. Over time, many have developed small routines that the average person may never think about.

We asked Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of Express Care, and Denise Ricci, a registered nurse at Express Care, what they wish everyone knew heading into flu season. Their advice is simple, practical and refreshingly unexpected.

1 Your nose is a first line of defense — keep it from drying out. Many respiratory viruses, including influenza, take hold in the nasal passages. When the air is dry, especially during winter, the mucous membranes in the nose are less effective at trapping germs. “Your nose does its best work when it’s hydrated,” explains Ricci. “I tell patients that a daily saline spray or rinse keeps that mucous barrier strong. It’s a tiny habit that can make a real difference.” Try saline spray after flying, attending events or riding public transit. Running a humidifier at night can also help, especially if you wake up congested or with a scratchy throat. 2 If you must touch your face, be strategic. It’s almost impossible to go through the day without touching your face. Instead of aiming for perfection, clinicians recommend aiming for awareness. “We all touch our faces more than we realize,” says Dr. Strukel. “If my nose itches, I grab a tissue or use my sleeve instead of my fingertips. It’s all about creating a barrier.” Assume your hands aren’t clean when you’re out in public, especially after handling shared objects like pens, door handles and payment keypads. Wash or sanitize your hands before rubbing your eyes or adjusting your glasses. 3 Clean your phone like you wash your hands. Health care workers know not to bring germs home. One of the biggest culprits isn’t countertops or doorknobs — it’s cellphones. People touch them constantly, set them down in shared spaces, then bring them to bed, to the kitchen counter, to their faces. “You’d be shocked at how dirty phones get during cold and flu season,” Ricci says. “I wipe mine down every afternoon and again when I get home. It takes 10 seconds.” A daily wipe with an alcohol-based cleaner is enough. Don’t forget edges, buttons and cases, where fingertips land most often. 4 Hydrate as if it’s part of your job. Cooler weather often means people drink less water without realizing it. Mild dehydration can weaken the immune system and make symptoms feel more intense if illness develops. “When I feel run down, water is the first thing I increase,” Strukel explains. “A warm herbal tea is great too, especially if your throat is irritated.” Keep a bottle nearby and sip throughout the day. Soups, hydrating fruits and decaf tea all count toward fluid intake. 5 When you feel a tickle in your throat, act fast. Early symptoms are easier to manage when you slow down quickly. “If I feel that first throat tickle, I slow down immediately,” Ricci adds. “I hydrate, rest and limit heavy exercise for a day. Catching it early often prevents it from knocking you out.” If symptoms worsen after one to three days, or you develop a fever, persistent cough or shortness of breath, Sharp Grossmont Express Care can provide fast evaluation and treatment options.

This flu season, try adopting one or two new habits — especially the ones clinicians trust themselves. Maintaining a cleaner phone, a hydrated body and a happy nose may be the extra measures that help you stay well all winter long.

Learn more about flu care; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.