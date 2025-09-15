1955 was a landmark year. Bill Haley & His Comets introduced the nation to “Rock Around the Clock,” Disneyland opened its magical gates, and the cost of gas was only 23 cents per gallon. In East County San Diego, a different sort of legacy began when Grossmont Hospital opened its doors to serve the community and its 70,000 residents.

In 1991, the hospital became affiliated with Sharp HealthCare and was renamed Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the name it is known by today. The hospital has come a long way in 70 years, starting as a 110-bed facility and expanding to become a 562-bed hospital.

The hospital continues to expand its services, offer the latest technologies, and serve as a leader in the community. As East County’s largest health care facility, Sharp Grossmont offers the area’s widest selection of services, from cancer treatment and mental health services to emergency care and a dedicated women and newborns’ hospital.

Additionally, the campus has grown to include state-of-the-art facilities, such as the Burr Heart & Vascular Center, which opened in 2018, and the most recent opening of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience this past spring.

Celebrating 70

On Monday, August 11, nearly 150 team members gathered on the helipad to form a proud "70" in honor of the seven decades of dedication to the community. One long-time team member, Denise McBurney, manager of Patient Access Services, was proud to participate in the event.

"As a proud employee with over 40 years of service, I was thrilled to celebrate Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s 70th anniversary," she says. "My journey began with my birth at this remarkable institution, and I have since dedicated my career to supporting our community and upholding our commitment to excellence."

It is thanks to veteran employees like McBurney and so many others who have built their careers there that the Sharp Grossmont team retains a family-like culture. This foundation has supported the hospital’s growth, guided it through a pandemic, and soundly positioned it for the future.

The strong, core team is there to welcome new hires, new graduate nurses and others, helping to usher them into the Sharp Grossmont family. As it marks this milestone, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and all who work there remain committed to serving San Diego’s East County and beyond, continuing its legacy of exceptional care.

