The Chicano Federation Leadership Training Institute Fellows Program helps emerging leaders in the Chicano and Latine communities develop the skills, knowledge and connections needed to address challenges facing San Diego's binational region.

Sergio Martinez, community engagement manager at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, recently completed the 10-month program and encourages others to participate. “I have always been passionate about improving access to resources and opportunities for underserved communities,” Martinez says.

The fellowship program is designed to develop leaders committed to creating positive changes in their communities. Martinez says the program helps participants better understand the social, economic and health inequities affecting Chicano and Latine communities.

For Martinez, the experience was personal. “I come from an environment where I wish I knew the resources available to my family,” he shares.

Diving into advocacy

Through leadership development, civic engagement, community-based projects and collaboration with fellow leaders, the program prepares participants to become advocates and changemakers throughout San Diego's binational region.

“Participating in a program centered on these communities allowed me to better understand the historical, cultural and systemic factors that influence health, education and economic outcomes,” Martinez says.

He says the experience also helped him become a stronger advocate and leader for the diverse populations he serves through his work in health care and community engagement. As part of the program, Martinez and his cohort worked on a capstone project focused on reopening and activating the Barrio Station pool in Barrio Logan.

“The project represented much more than reopening a pool,” he says. “It represented health equity, community investment and creating opportunities for families in an underserved neighborhood.”

Combining passion with purpose

The program also reshaped Martinez’s understanding of leadership. “It taught me that leadership is about listening to the community, building partnerships and turning ideas into action,” he says.

Martinez describes the experience as empowering, transformative and inspiring. It gave him the tools and confidence to lead more effectively while changing his perspective on leadership and community impact. He was also surrounded by passionate individuals dedicated to making San Diego a better place for future generations.

The fellowship includes eligibility requirements for participation, but Martinez says the benefits extend far beyond leadership training. The program explores culturally relevant topics that align with the Chicano Federation's mission and address the needs and aspirations of Chicano and Latine communities.

“It provides a deeper understanding of our communities, meaningful relationships with fellow leaders, and an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally,” Martinez says. “If you are passionate about making a difference and willing to challenge yourself, the experience is incredibly rewarding.”

The Leadership Training Institute (LTI) Fellows Program is offered through the Chicano Federation in San Diego.