Sergio Martinez is the manager of community engagement at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where he works closely with community organizations, nonprofits, local leaders and internal teams to build partnerships and initiatives that expand access to health resources, education and services.



With a background in business administration, marketing and relationship building, Martinez has always been drawn to work that connects people and creates meaningful relationships. Over time, he discovered that community engagement offered the perfect opportunity to combine his business expertise with his passion for making a positive impact.



In his role, Martinez enjoys seeing the real-world results of these efforts, whether it's helping connect community members to vital health screenings or supporting events that promote health and well-being. He is especially passionate about building relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and finding ways for Sharp to serve as a trusted and authentic community partner.



Outside of work, community involvement and leadership remain central to Martinez's life. “I’ve had the opportunity to serve in leadership roles with organizations like the American Lung Association and participate in the Chicano Federation’s Leadership Training Institute,” he says. “I’m also a former collegiate soccer player, so teamwork, collaboration and working toward a common goal have always been a big part of who I am.”