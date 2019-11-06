The warning signs of suicide in seniors

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
Suicide can affect all people regardless of ethnicity, age or gender. However, suicide rates are the highest among older adults, and these numbers are on the rise.
Older adults make up 12% of the U.S. population but account for 18% of all suicides, according to the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. And white men 85 years old or older are four times more likely to die by suicide than Americans in any other age group.
Norma Reggev, a licensed clinical social worker with the Sharp Senior Health Centers, shares risk factors and warning signs of suicide in older adults, and steps you or a loved one can take to stay safe.
Red flags
Depression is one of the leading risk factors of suicide in older adults. Often their depression is left undiagnosed or untreated. “Depression is not a normal part of aging. It is common to experience sadness, grief and response to loss, but persistent depression that significantly impacts a person’s ability to function is not typical,” says Reggev.
Suicidal thoughts in older adults can be linked to several important risk factors. These may include:
Depression
Substance abuse
Being divorced or widowed
Major changes in social roles (e.g., retirement)
The recent death of a loved one
Social isolation and loneliness
Feelings of loss of independence or a sense of purpose
Medical conditions that significantly limit functioning or life expectancy
Feelings of hopelessness or lack of interest in future plans
Many adults experience losses as they age, including spouses, family and friends who die, go to a nursing home or move away to live with family. “These losses, in addition to a decreased ability to perform daily activities, are factors that increase social isolation in older adults and can cultivate a sense of uselessness and helplessness,” says Reggev.
Suicide prevention
Prevention of suicide in seniors may require many strategies. An older adult can take several steps to reduce suicide risk and stay safe:
Talk to someone if they are struggling with depression
Join a support group if they have recently lost a spouse or had another major life event
Get out of the house and do something they enjoy
Engage in meaningful activities
Seek mental health and substance abuse services
Talk to their doctor
Have regular medical visits to manage an illness or alleviate pain
“It is important for friends and family members of older adults to recognize the warning signs, assess risk and take steps to help prevent an older adult from taking their own life,” says Reggev.
How to help
Suicide intervention must be aggressive. “Older adult suicides are often more planned, determined and fatal,” says Reggev. “It is important to focus prevention efforts on educating both the general public and seniors.”
Taking action at home
Check in on a loved one — visit them often and regularly
Lend an ear — take the time to talk to an older adult
Educate older adults on ways to develop skills in problem-solving, conflict resolution and coping with life’s problems
Dispose of out-of-date medications
Taking action in the community
Promote awareness that suicide in seniors is a public health problem that is preventable
Implement strategies to reduce the stigma associated with aging
Encourage home health aides and long-term care employees to become more aware of the signs of depression in older adult patients
Improve access to mental health, substance abuse and social services for older adults
Community resources
Resources are available for you or a loved one who may need to speak with someone.
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
If you or an older adult you love is dealing with suicidal thoughts, Sharp Mesa Vista can help. Learn more about mental health care for older adults at 858-836-8434.
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
For additional assistance, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988 from anywhere in the country.
The Friendship Line
Seniors and adults with disabilities can call this 24-hour, toll-free hotline at 800-971-0016. A trained volunteer who specializes in offering caring conversation with older adults can provide crisis intervention, information and referrals.
