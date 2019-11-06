The warning signs of suicide in seniors

Suicide can affect all people regardless of ethnicity, age or gender. However, suicide rates are the highest among older adults, and these numbers are on the rise.

Older adults make up 12% of the U.S. population but account for 18% of all suicides, according to the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. And white men 85 years old or older are four times more likely to die by suicide than Americans in any other age group.

Norma Reggev, a licensed clinical social worker with the Sharp Senior Health Centers, shares risk factors and warning signs of suicide in older adults, and steps you or a loved one can take to stay safe.

Red flags

Depression is one of the leading risk factors of suicide in older adults. Often their depression is left undiagnosed or untreated. “Depression is not a normal part of aging. It is common to experience sadness, grief and response to loss, but persistent depression that significantly impacts a person’s ability to function is not typical,” says Reggev.

Suicidal thoughts in older adults can be linked to several important risk factors. These may include:

Depression

Substance abuse

Being divorced or widowed

Major changes in social roles (e.g., retirement)

The recent death of a loved one

Social isolation and loneliness

Feelings of loss of independence or a sense of purpose

Medical conditions that significantly limit functioning or life expectancy

Feelings of hopelessness or lack of interest in future plans

Many adults experience losses as they age, including spouses, family and friends who die, go to a nursing home or move away to live with family. “These losses, in addition to a decreased ability to perform daily activities, are factors that increase social isolation in older adults and can cultivate a sense of uselessness and helplessness,” says Reggev.

Suicide prevention

Prevention of suicide in seniors may require many strategies. An older adult can take several steps to reduce suicide risk and stay safe:

Talk to someone if they are struggling with depression

Join a support group if they have recently lost a spouse or had another major life event

Get out of the house and do something they enjoy

Engage in meaningful activities

Seek mental health and substance abuse services

Talk to their doctor

Have regular medical visits to manage an illness or alleviate pain

“It is important for friends and family members of older adults to recognize the warning signs, assess risk and take steps to help prevent an older adult from taking their own life,” says Reggev.

How to help

Suicide intervention must be aggressive. “Older adult suicides are often more planned, determined and fatal,” says Reggev. “It is important to focus prevention efforts on educating both the general public and seniors.”

Taking action at home

Check in on a loved one — visit them often and regularly

Lend an ear — take the time to talk to an older adult

Educate older adults on ways to develop skills in problem-solving, conflict resolution and coping with life’s problems

Dispose of out-of-date medications

Taking action in the community

Promote awareness that suicide in seniors is a public health problem that is preventable

Implement strategies to reduce the stigma associated with aging

Encourage home health aides and long-term care employees to become more aware of the signs of depression in older adult patients

Improve access to mental health, substance abuse and social services for older adults

Community resources

Resources are available for you or a loved one who may need to speak with someone.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

If you or an older adult you love is dealing with suicidal thoughts, Sharp Mesa Vista can help. Learn more about mental health care for older adults at 858-836-8434.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

For additional assistance, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988 from anywhere in the country.

The Friendship Line

Seniors and adults with disabilities can call this 24-hour, toll-free hotline at 800-971-0016. A trained volunteer who specializes in offering caring conversation with older adults can provide crisis intervention, information and referrals.