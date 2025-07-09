Can getting sleep be a trend? If you believe what TikTokkers are saying, a certain method to get sleep can: “sleepmaxxing.”

Sleepmaxxing is a viral social media trend that encourages you to use every sleep trick — or “hack” — you can to get a better night’s sleep. This includes over-the-counter supplements, specific products and technology.

“While I love that people are talking about the importance of quality sleep and seeking ways to improve their sleep, I’d caution against following every ‘sleepmaxxing hack,’” says Dr. Ari Laliotis, a board-certified internal medicine and sleep medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

These are the tips and tools sleepmaxxing proponents endorse — and what Dr. Laliotis says about them:

Take the following supplements:

Melatonin — Melatonin is a hormone produced in the brain that helps regulate circadian rhythms. Studies have found that it can promote sleep. However, supplemental melatonin should only be used for short periods, and the dose should not exceed 5 milligrams.

Magnesium — According to the National Institutes of Health, magnesium is important for regulating muscle and nerve function, helping to relax muscles and reduce stress. It also plays a role in producing melatonin, which can help you sleep.

“Always talk with your doctor before taking any supplements,” Dr. Laliotis says. “Some supplements can cause harmful interactions with certain medications, and many are meant for short-term use.”

Use the following tools:

Mouth-tape — Mouth taping involves taping your mouth closed with a porous tape or adhesive strip before going to sleep so that you’ll breathe out of your nose rather than your mouth, reducing snoring. However, this practice may be dangerous for some.

Sleep strips and nostril expanders — Nasal strips and nostril expanders are meant to widen your nostrils and increase airflow through the nose.

Weighted blankets — Weighted blankets apply even pressure over your body, helping you feel calm, grounded and safe. Some studies have found that they can even reduce anxiety and improve sleep.

“With the exception of weighted blankets, there is very little research on the use of these products,” Dr. Laliotis says. “I’m concerned that someone with a complex sleep disorder may attempt to use these rather than get the care they truly need.”

Try the following technology:

White noise machine — A white noise machine produces a range of sounds — such as rain, running water, ocean waves and wind — to mask surrounding noises, create a peaceful environment, and help you fall and stay asleep.

Sleep trackers — Sleep trackers are digital devices, often worn as watches or rings, that track sleep duration, quality and phases. Their value is in helping track trends in your sleeping so that you can address any concerns.

“White noise machines can be helpful, especially in noisy environments,” says Dr. Laliotis. “However, you should be able to fall asleep even when you don’t have access to one. Additionally, I don’t recommend becoming dependent on trackers. Some people can become obsessive about their results — adding rather than reducing stress — and they’re not always accurate.”

What is proven to work

While some TikTok trends may be tempting to try, Dr. Laliotis says the golden rule for good sleep is maintaining a routine that allows for adequate total sleep time every night:

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning to maintain your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm.

Exercise every day.

Aerobic activities, such as cycling, running and swimming, can help you achieve more deep sleep, but try to avoid exercising a few hours before going to bed.

Clear your mind before bedtime.

Make a to-do list early in the evening, so you won’t stay awake worrying about the next day.

Create a healthy sleep environment.

Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable, turn down the lights, avoid distracting sounds, and keep the room at a comfortable temperature.

Relax.

Before bed, take a warm bath, read or do another relaxing activity to help you wind down.

Avoid using electronic devices right before bed.

Unless you have the intensity down and blue light filters on, any other relaxing activity — yoga, deep breathing, listening to music — is preferable.

If you have tried the above tips and still find yourself having trouble falling or staying asleep or feeling drowsy during the day, Dr. Laliotis encourages you to talk with your doctor. There are many treatments available for sleep disorders.

