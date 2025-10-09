Hispanics are the largest racial and ethnic minority population in the United States. As a proud member of this population, Dr. Leticia Polanco, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, takes extra care of the people she grew up with in the South Bay.

One of the most important ways she supports her community is by having a heightened awareness of the top health conditions she sees within it. In practice, these conditions tend to include high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Dr. Polanco moved to Chula Vista at an early age and saw the people around her facing these health concerns while growing up. “I want to be able to reach out to the masses, help my family, and be an advocate for patients — for people that have similar backgrounds like me,” she says.

Common concerns

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 44% of Hispanic men and 46% of Hispanic women age 20 or older have obesity. What’s more, 45% of Hispanic men and 27% of Hispanic women deal with hypertension from an earlier age.

Being diagnosed with a health condition and realizing it could be something you may need to live with long-term can be frightening. Yet Dr. Polanco encourages her patients to face their concerns.

Understanding fears surrounding health is the foundation of her mission, she says, and she is dedicated to providing support and education to everyone who needs it. “There are people who are really scared of these conditions,” says Dr. Polanco. “I want them to know that I see them.”

Understanding the causes of increased risk

A propensity for disease, family history and diet are some factors that play a role in why these health concerns are more common in Hispanic people.

“Everything paints a picture,” Dr. Polanco says. “We come from a country of people that show their love in the kitchen. We have one of the best cuisines in the world. Our food is delicious, but not always the healthiest.”

After practicing medicine and caring for the community in Chula Vista for over 25 years, she says that she thinks of herself as a first responder on the front line as she helps patients recognize their increased risk for certain health concerns and make changes to improve their health and increase their longevity. “I am so proud of it,” she says. “I wouldn’t do anything else.”

She wants her patients to know they are in good hands and that she recognizes every individual has their own unique story and health risks. Getting the help and care you need is the first step to better health, she says. And making a few changes to your lifestyle and diet can help you stay happy and healthy.

Just remember, she says, it’s a “slow marathon” to make lifestyle changes — not a race.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.