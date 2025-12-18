California Governor Gavin Newsom made history in October by signing a bill that makes California the first state in the nation to ban ultra-processed foods from school meals.

Ultra-processed foods undergo multiple processes; contain many added ingredients, such as preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. Generally known for being high in calories and low in nutritional value, examples of ultra-processed foods include chips and other packaged snack foods, sweetened breakfast cereals, packaged soups and hot dogs.

“There are many people that just don't have the resources necessary to feed their kids healthy foods, and a lot of people rely on school lunches,” says Dr. Ahmad Bailony, chief of pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Any steps taken to help the health of our children are more than welcome.”

The problem with ultra-processed foods

According to Dr. Bailony, the consumption of ultra-processed foods has not only been linked to health issues like obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but also poor academic performance and mental health issues.

The American Heart Association (AHA) reports that over 50% of daily calories in the average U.S. diet come from ultra-processed foods. These foods may negatively affect health by:

Displacing or replacing healthier foods

Leading to eating too many calories

Resulting in eating too much saturated fat, added sugars and sodium

Influencing how the brain responds to these foods

Triggering the brain to stay hungry even after eating

Disrupting blood sugar

Altering the gut microbiome, or gut health

Causing exposure to toxins

Not all processed foods are bad

While the AHA recommends limiting processed foods — defined as any food altered from its original state — not all are harmful to your health or should be banned.

Foods like bread, cheese, tofu, and some canned fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and beans may be considered processed if ingredients, such as oil, sugar and salt, are added and the foods are packaged. Although these foods have been altered, it’s usually not in a way that’s bad for you.

What’s more, processed foods are often convenient, more affordable than whole or minimally processed foods, and they can help you build nutritious meals as part of a healthy eating plan that:

Prioritizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products

Includes a variety of healthy protein sources, such as seafood, lean meats, poultry, eggs, beans, legumes, soy products, nuts and seeds

Is low in added sugars, sodium (salt), saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol

Stays within a person’s daily calorie needs

A gradual phase-out

The ban on ultra-processed foods in California’s school meals will gradually occur over the next decade. Schools will begin phasing out ultra-processed foods in 2029, with a complete ban in place by 2035.

The California Department of Health will first establish a science-based framework to identify which ingredients are linked to health problems. The department will then determine which foods will be banned in school meals.

With California also the first state to provide all public TK-12 students access to two free meals per school day, regardless of income, ensuring school meals are healthier is crucial. “Ultimately, this is something we should start doing as a country,” Dr. Bailony says.

Learn more about nutrition; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.