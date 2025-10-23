Havyne Cooper was only 33 years old when she learned she had breast cancer. Her specific diagnosis was stage 4 HER2+ invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC). The most common type of breast cancer, IDC begins in the milk ducts and spreads to the breast tissues.

Although breast cancer among young women is rare, it’s one of the most common types of cancer in women age 15 to 39 years old. Researchers have discovered that breast cancer rates have been increasing faster (approximately 1.4% between 2012 and 2022) among women under age 50 compared to women older than 50.

Havyne was terrified upon discovering she had breast cancer. “I was devastated,” she says. “I didn’t know what that meant for my future.”

As part of her treatment, Havyne underwent a double mastectomy and received chemotherapy and radiation. She learned during her recovery to harness the power of positivity and leaned on her loved ones and the Sharp care team for support.

Havyne spoke about her strength at Sharp’s third-annual Cancer Survivors Day celebration and uplifted the audience, including her breast surgeon, Dr. Lori Uyeno, who is with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

“I think the most amazing thing that was so special about her was maintaining a real positive attitude,” says Dr. Uyeno.

Watch the above video to learn more about Havyne and her cancer care experience at Sharp.

Learn more about cancer treatment at Sharp HealthCare; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.