Choosing the type of care you want during pregnancy is a big decision. Midwifery is a unique option that many families find both supportive and empowering.

Initially, midwives at Sharp Mary Bich Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont primarily provided care through the hospital’s prenatal clinic. Now, their services are expanding throughout the hospital — on a part-time basis — so more mothers can request this personalized, holistic approach alongside traditional OBGYN care.

Michelle Medina is a certified nurse-midwife (CNM) at Sharp Mary Birch Grossmont. She helps patients and their loved ones understand what midwives do, how they’re trained, and the benefits this patient-centered style of care offers, allowing them to decide if it’s the right birth experience for them.

Here, she answers some of the most common questions related to midwifery:

What is a midwife? A midwife is a trained health professional who specializes in supporting women throughout pregnancy, labor, delivery and the postpartum period. “We primarily care for low-risk, healthy populations — women with uncomplicated pregnancies,” says Medina. Unlike more interventional models, midwifery emphasizes a holistic approach, addressing not only physical health but also emotional and social well-being. This approach often leads to improved outcomes. What specialized credentials, education and training do midwives need to practice? Most midwives who practice in a hospital setting are CNMs, who must: Be licensed registered nurses, typically with experience in labor and delivery.

Complete a graduate-level midwifery program and earn a master’s degree in nursing or midwifery.

Pass a national board exam through the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB).

Maintain certification with continuing education every five years. Medina notes that all midwives are trained professionals, but not all of them follow the same training path. Their educational background, clinical training and scope of practice depend on the type of midwife they are. For instance, certified professional midwives (CPMs) enter the field without first becoming nurses. They specialize in out-of-hospital births, and their training may involve apprenticeships or accredited programs and requires national certification. Licensed direct-entry midwives (LDMs) enter the field without first becoming nurses. Their licensing requirements vary by state and may include coursework, clinical training and exams. What are the benefits of having a midwife? “Midwives tend to provide more personal, individualized and family-centered care,” says Medina. “We spend more time with our patients, offer ongoing education, and build strong, trusting, personal relationships.” Often, women appreciate having a consistent provider who knows them well. Midwives also offer a holistic approach that focuses on a woman’s overall well-being, informed decision-making, and the respecting of birth preferences whenever it’s safe to do so. What is the difference between a midwife and an OBGYN? Midwives and OBGYNs both care for women during pregnancy and childbirth, but they offer different expertise and approaches. A midwife is a trained professional who specializes in supporting healthy, low-risk pregnancies through a more holistic, personalized model of care. Depending on their training, they focus on normal childbirth, patient education and minimizing medical interventions. An OBGYN is a medical doctor who has completed medical school and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology. They are trained to manage both routine and high-risk pregnancies, perform surgeries such as cesarian birth (C-section), and provide a full range of reproductive care. They typically work in hospitals, where they can diagnose and treat complications or offer medical procedures if needed. At Sharp Mary Birch Grossmont, OBGYNs and midwives work closely together to ensure patients are provided the best care. “OBGYNs are there for our backup when needed and to care for high-risk patients, perform surgery or manage any unforeseen complications,” says Medina. Can midwives perform a C-section? While midwives cannot perform a C-section themselves, they can assist an OBGYN during the procedure. Medina emphasizes that there’s always an OBGYN on call, ensuring immediate support if a C-section becomes necessary.

If you’re interested in working with a midwife, Media recommends choosing one who is certified and licensed in your state. You should also confirm they have accredited training, solid clinical experience and clear emergency back-up plans.

Talk with your doctor to learn more about midwifery at Sharp Mary Bich Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont and whether it’s the right choice for your birth experience. Although midwives aren’t yet available at the hospital on nights and weekends, the team anticipates growing coverage over time.

