Weeknight charcuterie (recipe)

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
Why spend money on a few bites of charcuterie at a fancy wine bar when you can build your own board at home? This meal is easy to make compliant for any plan, be it Whole30, low-carb, vegan or otherwise.
Choose your favorite combination from the following ingredient suggestions:
Veggies: Radishes, Persian cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, snap peas, cherry tomatoes, arugula
Fruit: Grapes, apples, pears, fresh berries, dried figs, dried dates, cranberries
Protein: Smoked salmon, prosciutto, salami, cheese, pate, nuts
Condiments: Dijon mustard, pesto, aioli, jam
Extras: Dried olives, fresh olives, pickles
Mix up the textures by pairing harder pieces, like salami, with something softer, like pate. Slice veggies, fruit and meat into finger-food sizes. Starting with the bigger ingredients, arrange on a decorative board, and enjoy.
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.