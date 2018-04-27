Weeknight charcuterie (recipe)

By The Health News Team | April 27, 2018
Why spend money on a few bites of charcuterie at a fancy wine bar when you can build your own board at home? This meal is easy to make compliant for any plan, be it Whole30, low-carb, vegan or otherwise.

Ingredients

Choose your favorite combination from the following ingredient suggestions:

Veggies: Radishes, Persian cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, snap peas, cherry tomatoes, arugula

Fruit: Grapes, apples, pears, fresh berries, dried figs, dried dates, cranberries

Protein: Smoked salmon, prosciutto, salami, cheese, pate, nuts

Condiments: Dijon mustard, pesto, aioli, jam

Extras: Dried olives, fresh olives, pickles

Directions

1

Step 1

Mix up the textures by pairing harder pieces, like salami, with something softer, like pate. Slice veggies, fruit and meat into finger-food sizes. Starting with the bigger ingredients, arrange on a decorative board, and enjoy.

