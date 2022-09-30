What happens when the doctor gets cancer? (video)

By The Health News Team | September 30, 2022

After putting off her annual screening mammogram for a few weeks, Dr. Reema Batra, a hematologist and oncologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, finally made an appointment despite her busy work schedule and home life.

The 46-year-old mother of two works at the hospital’s David & Donna Long Cancer Center. She treats patients with all types of cancer, including helping many women overcome breast cancer.

“I thought I’d be in and out quickly like I always had been before. But this time it was different,” she says.

After the initial mammogram, the technician asked her if they could do more views. Then the radiologist let her know that they also wanted to do an ultrasound.

“That’s when I started to worry a little bit,” she says.

Watch the video to hear more of Dr. Batra’s story.

